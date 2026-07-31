Drier conditions in 1st half of Aug despite showers on some days, below-average rainfall forecast

Drier conditions to come with fair & occasionally windy days in 2nd week of Aug

Singapore is set to experience drier conditions in the first half of August, compared with the last two weeks.

This will be despite thundery showers forecast on some days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) predicted in a weather advisory released on Friday (31 July).

Thundery showers likely to be localised & of short duration

According to MSS, the thundery showers over the next two weeks are likely to be localised and of short duration.

They will take place across parts of the island on some days, particularly during the late mornings and afternoons.

But on several days, Singapore will experience “fair and occasionally windy” conditions.

These will set in particularly during the second week of August.

As such, the total rainfall for the period is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island.

Southwest Monsoon conditions to continue

Southwest Monsoon conditions, which set in over the surrounding region in early June, are prevailing over Singapore.

This means that winds over Singapore will blow mainly from the southeast or south.

The Southwest Monsoon is set to continue till September, MSS previously said.

Several warm & humid nights possible with above-27°C temperatures

As for the temperature, most days will record a daily maximum of between 33°C and 34°C.

Warm and humid nocturnal conditions will be possible on several nights.

This means temperatures will stay above 27°C.

Below-average rainfall in half of S’pore

Over the second fortnight of July, localised, short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of the island on most days.

Below-average rainfall was recorded in “about half” of Singapore.

The area around Jurong Pier was the wettest, with 58% above-average rainfall.

But the area around Clementi was the driest, with 46% below-average rainfall.

On 22 July, heavy thundery showers fell over many areas of Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon, caused by regional wind convergence.

That day, 105.8mm of rainfall was registered at Jurong Pier — the highest rainfall for the fortnight.

Highest temperature recorded in Ang Mo Kio

The daily maximum temperatures were between 32°C and 34°C on most days over the period, MSS said.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 34°C was recorded in Ang Mo Kio on 19 July.

MSS also noted several warm nights, especially in Singapore’s eastern, southern and western areas.

On those nights, minimum temperatures remained above 27°C.

Also read: Thundery showers of mostly short duration expected in 2nd half of July, along with warm & humid nights

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