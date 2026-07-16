Thundery showers of mostly short duration expected in 2nd half of July, along with warm & humid nights

Thundery showers in 2nd half of July to take place between late morning & afternoon

Thundery showers of mostly short duration are expected on most days in the second half of July, with a few warm and humid nights.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Thursday (16 July).

Moderate to heavy thundery showers likely on 1-2 days

According to MSS, the short-duration thundery showers over the next two weeks are expected between the late morning and afternoon over some parts of Singapore.

However, widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers are likely on one or two days in the period.

These may be brought about by large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region.

Thundery showers also likely on 1-2 mornings

Additionally, islandwide thundery showers and gusty winds could occur between the pre-dawn hours and early morning on one or two days.

They will be brought about by Sumatra squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the temperature difference between land and sea.

Accordingly, the total rainfall for the second half of the month is thus forecast to be near average over most parts of the island.

Southwest Monsoon conditions to continue

Southwest Monsoon conditions, which set in over the surrounding region in early June, are prevailing over Singapore.

This means that low-level winds over Singapore will blow from the southeast or southwest on most days over the next two weeks.

The Southwest Monsoon is set to continue till September, MSS previously said.

Some warm & humid nights with above-28°C temperatures

As for the temperature, most days will record a daily maximum of between 33°C and 34°C.

On days with less cloud cover, the daily maximum temperatures may “slightly exceed” 34°C.

Warm and humid nocturnal conditions will persist on a few nights.

During these nights, Singaporeans can expect temperatures to stay above 28°C, particularly on the island’s southern and eastern coasts.

Below-average rainfall in most parts of S’pore

Over the first fortnight of July, localised, short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of the island on most days.

They occurred during the late morning and afternoon.

However, rainfall was below average for most parts of Singapore. The area around Sentosa was the driest, with 80% below-average rainfall.

Only parts of Singapore’s west experienced above-average rainfall, with the area around Jurong West registering 108% above average.

On 7 July, moderate to heavy thundery showers affected many areas of Singapore in the morning and early afternoon.

That day, Jurong West recorded 125.5mm of rainfall — the highest daily rainfall for the fortnight.

Highest temperature recorded in 2 areas

The daily maximum temperature was between 32°C and 34°C on most days over the period, MSS said.

However, it hit 34°C or above on a total of three days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.4°C was recorded at two areas on two separate days.

On 4 July, it was detected in Sembawang and on 15 July, in Scotts Road.

Also read: Drier conditions in 2nd week of July despite showers on several days, below-average rainfall forecast

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Featured image adapted from Zexun Tan on Flickr.