Cabby & passenger sent to hospital after taxi collides with police car along PIE

3-vehicle accident along PIE involved taxi, police vehicle & car

A cabby and his passenger were both sent to the hospital after the taxi was involved in a three-vehicle accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday (4 Aug).

A photo posted by Singapura Channel on Facebook showed that the taxi had rear-ended a police car.

Taxi damaged after PIE collision with police car

According to the image, the taxi involved was a six-seater Toyota Noah.

It had collided with the police vehicle in the far-right lane near an intersection, judging from the slip road and Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantry in the background.

The accident caused extensive damage to its bonnet, with its hood folded up and front bumper having fallen off.

LTA warns of accident along PIE

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 6.54pm that an accident had occurred along the PIE towards Tuas, after the Stevens exit.

It had caused congestion till the Paya Lebar Road exit — a distance of about 9km.

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 1.

Taxi driver & passenger sent to hospital conscious

In response to queries from 8world News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 5.40pm on 4 Aug.

It took place along the PIE in the direction of Tuas, and involved a taxi, police vehicle and car.

A 45-year-old male taxi driver and his 37-year-old passenger were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ComfortDelGro providing necessary assistance

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson confirmed the incident, acknowledging that its taxi driver and his passenger were sent to the hospital.

The company is in touch with both individuals and monitoring their condition, it said.

It is also providing them with the necessary assistance.

Also read: Cyclist & police vehicle get into accident along Keppel Road, officer assisting with investigations

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Featured image adapted from Singapura Channel on Facebook.