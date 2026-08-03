S$1,685 gold chain snatched from man’s neck at supermarket in Chinatown, suspect arrested within 3 hours

Man allegedly snatched gold chain from victim at supermarket along Chin Swee Road

A man who wore a gold chain worth S$1,685 to the supermarket unfortunately had it forcibly snatched from his neck, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The suspect was arrested within three hours, according to an SPF news release on 31 July.

Man calls police after gold chain snatched at supermarket

The victim, a 59-year-old man, had worn the gold chain to a supermarket located along Chin Swee Road on 30 July.

However, another man allegedly pulled the jewellery from the victim’s neck and fled the scene, according to preliminary investigations.

The victim called the police at about 10.45pm after discovering that his gold chain was missing.

Gold chain recovered after 34-year-old suspect arrested

Officers from Central Police Division and Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted ground enquiries and viewed images from police cameras, as well as CCTV footage from the supermarket.

They managed to identify a 34-year-old man and arrested him within three hours of the report being made.

The gold chain was recovered and has been seized to be used as a case exhibit.

Man charged, faces jail & caning

Last Saturday (1 Aug), the man was charged in court with the offence of criminal force in committing theft of property carried by a person, under Section 356 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces between one year and seven years in prison, as well as caning.

SPF said it will not tolerate such “brazen acts of crime”. Thus, it will “spare no effort” to nab offenders and deal with them “in accordance with the law”.

Thus, it pledged to continue to work closely with stakeholders and the community to prevent and deter crimes.

Members of the public were advised to remain calm when encountering snatch thieves.

They should also take note of the culprit’s physical appearance and distinctive features and call the police as soon as possible.

Also read: Man charged after allegedly trying to snatch elderly woman’s handbag in Balestier, caught on CCTV

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.