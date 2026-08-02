PSP and PAP cross paths at hawker centre in Marymount during Gillman & Maju Forests outreach

PSP secretary-general Leong Mun Wai takes photo with PAP’s Gan Siow Huang at hawker centre in Marymount

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Leong Mun Wai came across People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Gan Siow Huang at a hawker centre in Marymount while raising awareness to save Gillman and Maju Forests.

The two sides were in good spirits, wishing everyone a happy upcoming National Day.

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai poses for photo with PAP’s Gan Siow Huang

On Saturday (1 Aug), Mr Leong, the PSP secretary-general, and organising secretary Sani Ismail were seen engaging with Marymount residents while handing out Singapore flags.

At Shunfu Mart, a hawker centre, they ran into Marymount Member of Parliament (MP) Gan Siow Huang.

Mr Leong and Ms Gan also snapped a photo together, with someone calling out “Majulah Singapura!”.

PSP handing out flyers to gather support for saving Gillman & Maju forests

The PSP members were there to raise awareness and gather support for the ongoing petitions to save Gillman Forest and Maju Forest.

Both forests are slated for upcoming redevelopment that will result in a significant loss of area.

“These green lung areas are vital biodiversity sanctuaries home to critically endangered species like the straw-headed bulbul and the Sunda pangolin,” PSP wrote.

Gillman Barracks have also been argued by others to be a site of great heritage value.

PSP stated that the government should exhaust all possible alternatives first, such as redeveloping brownfield sites or repurposing previously developed land.

Deforestation of natural woodlands is “irreversible” and should be a last resort.

With the HDB’s public consultation closing soon on 6 August 2026, this advocacy hits at a critical time for Singapore’s natural heritage.

They directed those interested in saving Gillman Forest to a Change.org petition, while sending those who wish to help Maju Forest to a guide on what to do.

Also read: Petitions to save Gillman & Maju forests gain over 30K signatures amid major housing plans

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Featured image adapted from Progress Singapore Party on Facebook.