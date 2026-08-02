Authorities in Thailand clean up secluded area filled with discarded condoms & makeshift mats

Authorities in Thailand clean up suspected hookup spot filled with discarded condoms and lube

After receiving reports of cars parked in a secluded storage area along a road in Pathum Thani, Thailand, authorities discovered the area littered with discarded condoms, lube, and makeshift mats.

According to Khaosod, they suspect locals used the area as a hookup spot and authorities have since cleared the site.

Several cars spotted parked in the area at night

The area, located on Ratchaphruek Road in Pathum Thani province, was used as a storage space for concrete barriers.

Residents reported to authorities that they spotted nearly 20 vehicles parked in the area between 11pm and 12am.

An inspection of the space by authorities revealed that the area had plenty of condoms, condom wrappers, lubricant, and tissues scattered about the area.

They also found mats and tarpaulins hidden between the barriers.

This led them to suspect that the space had become a meeting spot for sexual encounters. Authorities have since removed the mats and tarpaulins.

Significant renovation will be necessary to prevent reoccurrence

Police described the issue as concerning and expressed worry that the area could become a crime hotspot.

However, relocating the barriers to make the area less obscured would require resources and coordination across multiple state departments.

Because renovating the area will take time, police will be increasing patrols in the area in the meantime.

Also read: M’sia religious police find couple in room with condoms all over floor, pair claim they’re ‘just friends’



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Featured image adapted from Khaosod.