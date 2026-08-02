Man arrested for shooting marbles at birds using catapult, damaging HDB flat window in Woodlands

Man arrested by police and charged after damaging Woodlands HDB flat window using catapult

Police recently arrested a 56-year-old man after he damaged an HDB flat’s window in Woodlands with a marble launched from a catapult.

He had allegedly been shooting the projectiles at a flock of birds when the incident happened.

Police arrest man four days after damaging Woodlands HDB window with catapult

On Sunday (2 Aug), the police issued a press release about the incident that occurred on 28 July.

The police had been alerted to a bedroom window at Block 646 Woodlands Ring Road after it suffered a notable impact from a projectile.

Through extensive ground enquiries, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him on 1 Aug.

They also seized a catapult, as well as an assortment of marbles and pebbles.

Man to be charged with rash act in court

The police stated that the man had been using the catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds along Woodlands Ring Road.

It is believed that one of the marbles missed and hit the affected bedroom window, damaging it.

On 3 Aug, the 56-year-old will be charged in court for involvement in a rash act.

If found guilty, he may receive a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.

In the news release, the police said it takes a serious view of such dangerous acts.

[We] will spare no effort to track down those who endanger the safety of others and damage property. Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

Also read: ‘Bullet-like’ holes found in multiple Hougang HDB windows, allegedly caused by slingshot-fired marbles

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.