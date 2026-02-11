‘Bullet-like’ holes found in multiple Hougang HDB windows, allegedly caused by slingshot-fired marbles

Multiple ‘bullet-like’ holes found in windows of two Hougang HDB flats, allegedly caused by slingshot marbles

Multiple windows in two HDB flats in Hougang were left with what residents described as “bullet-like” holes after they were allegedly struck by glass marbles believed to have been fired from a slingshot.

A total of 12 impact holes were found across second- and third-floor units at Block 575 Hougang Street 51, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Awakened by loud bang and shattering glass

On the morning of 8 Feb, residents were startled by a loud noise at around 7am.

Ms Huang, a 50-year-old IT manager who lives in the affected second-floor unit, said she was jolted awake by a loud bang, followed by the sound of glass cracking.

Fearing that more objects might fly into the room, she remained in bed for about five minutes before getting up to inspect the damage.

She then discovered two holes in her bedroom window.

Ms Huang recalled that the previous afternoon, at about 4pm on 7 Feb, she had also heard a loud noise while napping on the living room sofa.

At the time, she assumed something had fallen from an upper floor and did not investigate further.

It was only after discovering the damage to her bedroom window the next morning that she checked the living room windows, where she found three additional holes.

“I think this is very dangerous,” she said. “Thankfully, I have protective film on my windows, so the cracks were not extensive and only a few glass fragments fell. If I had been standing by the window at the time, I would definitely have been injured.”

Third-floor unit also affected

A third-floor resident, Mr Fang, a 35-year-old delivery rider, said he heard a loud bang between 4am and 5am on 8 Feb while lying in bed playing games on his phone.

When he checked his bedroom window, he found three similar holes.

Police officers who later arrived at the unit discovered additional damage in other rooms.

In total, three bedrooms in the flat were affected, with three holes each in Mr Fang’s bedroom and his father’s bedroom, and one hole in his mother’s bedroom, bringing the total to seven.

Mr Fang added that his parents had heard loud noises on the night of 6 Feb while watching television in the living room, but did not realise a bedroom window had been struck.

Another loud noise was heard the following night, which they again assumed was caused by items falling from an upstairs unit.

A fourth-floor resident in the same block said police also checked his windows, though no damage was found.

Police investigations ongoing

According to Shin Min Daily News, at least 10 police officers were deployed to the scene, including a crime scene investigation vehicle.

The driveway below the block was cordoned off, and multiple evidence markers were placed on the ground.

At least 38 glass marbles, measuring about 5mm to 8mm in diameter, were recovered from the road below the block.

No marbles were found inside the affected units.

Officers later marked the damaged windows with stickers to document each impact point, drawing the attention of curious residents.

In response to queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they received a call for assistance at about 7.40am on 8 Feb.

No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

Similar case reported in Hougang previously

This is not the first time a slingshot-related incident has damaged HDB windows in Hougang.

In 2021, a 61-year-old man who described himself as a slingshot hobbyist was arrested and charged with committing a rash act that endangered the personal safety of others.

He had been practising his aim by shooting at plastic bottles in a carpark near Block 939 Hougang Avenue 9.

However, he missed his target and two ball bearings flew into the window of a nearby HDB unit.

The man was later sentenced to three weeks’ jail.

According to SPF, it is illegal to possess and use a slingshot in Singapore.

