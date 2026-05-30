Duo spotted stealing shoes from shoe cabinet outside HDB flat in Hougang, allegedly took 7 pairs of shoes

Owner only noticed shoes were missing when packing for a trip

Two girls were caught on CCTV allegedly stealing shoes from a shoe cabinet outside an HDB unit in Hougang.

Based on the footage, the incident occurred in the early hours of 13 May.

However, the owner discovered the theft only when she attempted to pack for a trip and noticed that the shoes were missing.

Footage of the incident was later reposted on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page on 27 May.

Girls emerge from staircase landing, scope out area

The pair can be seen entering the area via an HDB staircase landing at 5am.

While the exact location of the incident is unknown, according to Stomp, the unit is located on a block along Hougang Ave 9.

One of the girls, clad in a black sports bra and shorts, proceeds towards a shoe cabinet while the other, dressed in a black tee and baggy pants, walks in the opposite direction.

Opens shoe cabinet, allegedly steals shoes

After she rejoins her companion, the pair opens the shoe cabinet before picking out multiple pairs of shoes.

It is unclear exactly how many items were taken, as the footage was obscured by the cabinet.

According to the owner, “five pairs of heels & sandals from Charles & Keith and two pairs of boots” were stolen.

The owner then claims that the pair had taken her “favourite pair” of shoes.

“I’m actually too upset to even be mad,” they added.

Duo seen leaving via staircase

A few moments later, one of the girls, who is carrying a sling bag, walks towards the staircase landing

The woman appears to be empty-handed, with no shoes in sight.

She is, however, carrying a fully packed sling bag as she leaves the scene.

Also read: Woman caught on CCTV cutting and stealing aloe vera plant leaves from outside Woodlands shop

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram