25-year-old S’porean nurse dies after falling 10m from JB Causeway overpass during motorcycle accident

S’porean nurse thrown off motorcycle & falls from Causeway overpass during accident

A 25-year-old Singaporean Chinese male nurse died on Wednesday (27 May) after crashing his motorcycle and falling 10m to his death from an overpass along the Causeway.

Footage of the aftermath posted on Facebook showed his body, covered by a white sheet, lying on the road underneath the overpass.

S’porean nurse met with accident after entering wrong lane on Causeway

In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday night, Johor Bahru (JB) Southern District police chief Raub Selamat said the accident took place along Jalan Tambak Johor — the JB side of the Causeway.

At about 3.20am that morning, the Singaporean was travelling on his motorcycle from Bukit Chagar to the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex, i.e. the checkpoint.

However, he entered the wrong lane, which was meant for cars, and tried to go back against the flow of traffic.

He was believed to have subsequently lost control of his vehicle and swerved to the right side of the road, then hit a road barrier and veered across an acute bend.

The nurse was eventually catapulted from his motorcycle and plunged 10m down from the overpass.

S’porean dies after suffering head injuries

The Singaporean was found lying on the road for lorries heading from Singapore to Malaysia, Assistant Commissioner Raub said.

He had suffered serious head injuries, as well as other injuries across his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

His body was sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for an autopsy.

The police are investigating the incident, with witnesses urged to get in touch to offer a statement.

Also read: S’porean woman riding pillion dies after being run over by trailer on M’sian highway

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Featured image adapted from Amir Ismail on Facebook and Google Maps.