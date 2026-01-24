S’porean woman riding pillion dies after being run over by trailer on M’sian highway

S’porean woman riding pillion & M’sian motorcyclist die on the spot during highway accident

A Singaporean woman who was riding pillion, as well as the Malaysian motorcyclist, has died after an accident along Malaysia’s North-South Expressway.

A video of the accident showed the duo being run over by a trailer after falling off the motorbike.

Motorcyclist collides with truck on M’sian highway

The dashcam footage, which had the time stamp of 1.53pm on Wednesday (21 Jan), showed the duo approaching some congestion from the far-left road shoulder.

They filtered into the centre lane, approaching a truck from behind.

However, they collided with the rear of the truck, with the impact causing the motorcycle to fall sideways onto the road.

Singaporean woman pillion & motorcyclist run over by trailer on highway

Both the motorcyclist and pillion fell onto the road and were run over by a trailer in the far-right lane.

Explicit videos taken by passing motorists showed their bloodied bodies lying on the road.

One of them lay motionless in the centre lane in front of the motorcycle, with blood around his head.

The other one lay in a mangled heap in the far-right lane, next to the road divider.

Motorcycle had attempted to overtake truck: Police

In a statement dated 21 Jan posted on Facebook, Johor Bahru (JB) Southern District police chief Raub Selamat said the accident took place at KM2.8 of the North-South Expressway in (JB) heading towards the direction JB city centre.

The motorcycle had attempted to overtake the truck, which was driven by a 45-year-old Malaysian Indian man.

But it hit the truck’s rear and lost control. Both victims fell into the right lane, where they were run over by the trailer, which was driven by a 35-year-old Malaysian Indian man.

The 38-year-old Malaysian male motorcyclist and 27-year-old Singaporean female pillion, both Malay, died at the scene.

Their bodies were taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The incident is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act — causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, said the police.

Featured image adapted from Aishah Lokman on Facebook.