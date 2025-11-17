S’porean motorcyclist dies in accident on M’sian highway after colliding with car while overtaking MPV

51-year-old Singaporean motorcyclist was travelling to Kluang on Malaysian highway

A Singaporean motorcyclist has died after getting into an accident on a Malaysian highway on Sunday (16 Nov) afternoon.

He had crashed into a car while overtaking a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), according to a police statement quoted by community account Kluang Hari Ini.

Singaporean motorcyclist overtook MPV on Malaysian highway

The statement, issued by Kluang police chief Bahrin Mohd Noh, said the crash took place at about 4.30pm at KM60 of Jalan Batu Pahat-Mersing.

The 51-year-old Singaporean man was travelling from Mersing to Kluang on his Yamaha T-Max when he overtook a Nissan Grand Livina MPV in the same lane.

However, he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the lane for traffic going in the opposite direction, colliding with a Perodua Kancil car.

The car driver also lost control due to the impact and collided with the MPV that the Singaporean had overtaken.

Singaporean motorcyclist dies at the scene from serious injuries

The Singaporean suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, said Assistant Commissioner Bahrin.

A photo showed his body lying on the road, covered by a black sheet and an umbrella.

His Singapore-registered motorcycle lay damaged nearby, surrounded by debris.

The car driver suffered face, chest and leg injuries and was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Another photo depicted the driver clutching his face while seated in his car, which was dented in its front-right section.

On the other hand, the MPV driver, a 43-year-old local man, was not injured.

But his vehicle also suffered damage, according to police photos posted by Sin Chew Daily.

Police investigating, advise motorists to be careful

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987 — death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Kluang police advised road users to be careful and considerate on the road to avoid unwanted incidents.

Those with any information on the accident may contact the Kluang police or any nearby police station in Malaysia.

Also read: 49-year-old S’porean motorcyclist dies after crashing into car on M’sia’s Second Link Expressway

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kluang Police via Kluang Hari Ini on Instagram.