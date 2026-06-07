Man arrested after allegedly crashing car into Yishun block, suspected drug paraphernalia found in car & flat

Man allegedly crashes car into Yishun block & leaves the scene, locks himself in flat

A 32-year-old man allegedly crashed a car into an HDB block in Yishun on Saturday (6 June) night, setting off a chain of events that resulted in him locking himself in his flat and eventually being arrested.

Photos posted in a chat group for motorists on Telegram showed that the black car had slammed into a pillar in the void deck.

Car damaged after slamming into Yishun block

Other images shared by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook revealed that the car had crashed into Block 150 Yishun Street 11 while there was still daylight.

The collision caused the car’s bonnet to be damaged, with its hood folded up.

Later, police officers were at the scene, and an area of the carpark was cordoned off.

Police in riot gear at Yishun block

Images circulating online also showed police officers in bulletproof vests and carrying riot shields at Block 153 Yishun Street 11.

Several officers were seen carrying out an operation in the corridor of the block.

Some of them were tying ropes in an apparent effort to rappel down the block.

In the carpark, a number of red Special Operations Command police vehicles were parked.

At the foot of the block, an inflatable safety life air pack was set up.

Later, the authorities wheeled a man in a stretcher into a waiting ambulance.

Car allegedly hits parked car before crashing into Yishun void deck

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an incident at about 6pm on 6 June.

A car had allegedly hit a parked car before crashing into the void deck of Block 150 Yishun Street 11.

While no injuries were reported, the car driver allegedly left the scene before the police arrived.

A stun device and suspected drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

Man locks himself in Yishun flat, police find suspected drug paraphernalia inside

Later, while the police were conducting follow-up investigations at Block 153 Yishun Street 11, a 32-year-old man believed to be the car driver locked himself in a residential unit.

Officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the incident as it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself.

The police finally gained entry into the unit at about 11.30pm and found suspected drug paraphernalia.

Man arrested for multiple offences

The man was eventually arrested for multiple offences, including:

Possession of a stun device

Traffic-related offences

Suspected drug-related offences

The suspected drug-related offences were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for investigation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Man Locks Himself In Yishun Flat & Threatens To Cause Explosion, 2 Arrested On Drug-Related Charges

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.