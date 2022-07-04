Man Locks Himself In Yishun Flat & Threatens To Cause Explosion, 2 Arrested On Drug-Related Charges

Man Arrested For Drug-Related Offences At Yishun Flat

Just over a week ago, news surfaced about a drug abuse incident involving a mum and her son in their home.

Recently, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were alerted to the case of a man who locked himself in his Yishun flat for three hours. He was reportedly with a male friend at the time.

CNB officers and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) evacuated residents at the flat and arrested them later.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Neighbours hear commotion at Yishun flat

On Thursday (30 Jun), at about 1am, CNB officers conducted an enforcement operation at Block 125 Yishun Street 11.

Earlier before the raid, at about 9pm, residents heard loud noises coming from the unit and door slamming sounds, reported China Press.

One resident known as Mr Sammy said he did not think much of the noises at first as one of the men who lived in the unit was known to be rowdy and noisy.

He only realised something was amiss when he saw the police knocking on the man’s door.

Man locks himself in Yishun unit for three hours

According to Shin Min Daily News, a 75-year-old resident told reporters that the police arrived at the man’s unit and asked him to evacuate the flat at 10pm.

However, the man refused to cooperate with the authorities and reportedly locked himself in the seventh-floor flat for three hours. Some neighbours shared that the man was frequently intoxicated.

He often passed out at the stairwell after drinking and wore an ankle monitor on his leg. But he is not known to have harassed anyone.

Neighbours pitch in to help SCDF

At one point during the commotion, the man threatened to cause an explosion using a gas cylinder in the kitchen of his flat.

More police officers and SCDF later arrived at the scene and quickly evacuated residents from the flat.

SCDF officers reportedly went to the kitchens of the units located on the sixth and eighth floor to set up nettings.

They also attempted to enter the suspects’ unit through the kitchen window.

At the same time, one officer continued to communicate with the drug suspect outside.

A safety air cushion was also seen at the foot of the block.

Police arrest two men for drug-related charges

Finally, at about 2am, the police arrested the two suspects, aged 52 and 61, for drug-related offences.

Photos show the men being escorted away.

Investigations are ongoing.

Glad drug operation was successful

We applaud the CNB officers and SCDF for their utmost effort in arresting the drug offenders after a long night.

Hopefully, the residents could get their restful nights afterwards as the operation disrupted their sleep.

Meanwhile, this operation may serve as a harsh reminder for drug offenders to stop abusing drugs and seek help if necessary.

