Drugs Worth S$223K Seized In Jalan Bukit Merah Raid, 5 Arrested For Suspected Offences

CNB Seize S$223K Worth Of Drugs In Jalan Bukit Merah Unit

In maintaining Singapore’s zero-tolerance approach toward drugs, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers have been carrying out enforcement operations regularly to eliminate illegal substances in our country.

More often than not, they successfully unearth drugs hidden in various nooks and crannies of a house.

On Monday (4 Jul), officers raided a residential unit in Jalan Bukit Merah and found S$223,000 worth of drugs hidden in toilet bowls and drainage traps.

Five men aged between 48 and 58 were arrested, and investigations are now ongoing.

Five men arrested after officers found drugs in Jalan Bukit Merah unit

In a CNB media release on Tuesday (5 Jul), officers arrested five men, aged between 48 and 58, after a drug raid at a residential unit in the vicinity of Jalan Bukit Merah.

They had to enter the unit through force as the suspected drug offenders refused to heed the officers’ orders to open the door.

After searching the suspects’ bodies, officers recovered:

39g of ‘Ice’ and 9g of heroin, along with cash amounting to $6,000, from a 57-year-old man

31g of heroin from a 58-year-old man

A small amount of ‘Ice’ from a 55-year-old man.

Officers also searched the unit and found a total of about 1,062g of ‘Ice’, 147g of heroin, and 1g of cannabis, with a total estimated street value of $223,000.

CNB noted that the amount of ‘Ice’ seized could feed the addiction of about 600 abusers for a week.

The 57-year-old man was the registered occupant of the unit.

‘Ice’ packets in toilet bowl & drainage trap

Officers recovered packets of ‘Ice’ from a toilet bowl and drainage trap of the toilet in the unit.

They also seized various drug paraphernalia and equipment used to produce, conceal or consume drugs.

CNB took the chance to remind the public that under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, anyone found guilty of trafficking over 15g of pure heroin or 250g of methamphetamine may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the suspects’ drug activities are currently ongoing.

Kudos to CNB officers for the successful operation

The rise in cases involving drug-related offences in Singapore has been distressing, as syndicates attempt to hide drugs through various means.

Hence, we applaud CNB officers for conducting a successful operation, resulting in the arrest of five offenders.

If you know anyone engaging in drug-related offences, do not hesitate to make a report to CNB by calling 1800-325-6666 or at https://go.gov.sg/efeedback2cnb.

Featured image adapted from CNB Drug Free SG.