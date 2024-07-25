Wildlife photographer captures clear shot of stray dog hunting chicken in Kranji

Stray dog photographed hunting chicken in Kranji

A photographer in Singapore recently captured the moment a stray dog successfully hunted down a chicken in Kranji.

40-year-old wildlife photographer Jeffrey Ong shared photos of the unique encounter on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page.

“This stray dog suddenly made a quick dash towards a group of chickens and eventually caught one for lunch. A behaviour we don’t see every day,” the caption read.

Dog spotted hunting group of chickens

The black dog was spotted running across an open field with a chicken secured between its jaw.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Ong shared that he was heading out for lunch on 29 June when he spotted three stray dogs.

Suddenly, one of the canines dashed towards a group of chickens, successfully catching one of the wild birds.

Mr Ong quickly whipped out his phone to photograph the encounter.

“This was my first time seeing a stray dog hunting a chicken… It was an eye-opening experience for me as a wildlife photographer,” he told MS News.

Mr Ong also noted that the dog appeared “quite well-groomed” for a stray animal.

Despite the stray dog’s successful attempt at securing a meal for itself, many wildlife lovers on Facebook were concerned for the safety of other animals in the area.

However, others noted that dogs are natural hunters and that capturing wild animals was a better alternative to “raiding rubbish bins”.

Featured image adapted from Jeffrey Ong on Facebook.