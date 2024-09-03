Internet gushes over Tower Transit bus captain performing wholesome dance moves during safety checks

Tower Transit bus captain performs wholesome dance during safety checks

On Tuesday (3 Sept), Tower Transit Singapore took to Facebook to share a wholesome video of a fellow bus captain busting out his best moves while conducting safety checks on his vehicle.

With the TikTok-famous song Emergency Budots Remix by DJ Johnrey playing in the background, the captain can be seen dancing in front of bus 969.

“This trend but I’m conducting a bus safety check before my bus leaves the interchange,” the on-screen text read.

The captain begins the inspection by checking the bus doors, floor, and seats for any trip hazards.

He then proceeds to “examine the conditions and security of handrails and steps” by gesturing back and forth to the flight of stairs.

Next, he cheerfully inspects the bus’ controls, gauges, warning lamps, and switches to ensure they are secure and working correctly.

The captain subsequently exits the bus to check on the tyres and wheels for visible damage, under-inflation, and loose or missing wheel nuts.

Lastly, he joyfully submits the pre-service check via the Tower Transit inspection app, after which the video ends.

Tower Transit noted that the safety checks were a part of the bus captains’ Vehicle Pre-service and In-service Inspections.

Netizens gush over wholesome video

After watching the clip, many Facebook users gushed over the captain’s “cute and mindful” demeanour.

Others, including Tower Transit, were impressed by the captain’s “power” dance moves.

Overall, netizens noted that a “happy” driver leads to a “happy experience” for passengers.

