Some eligible S’poreans receive COL Special Payment on 3 Sept

Some eligible Singaporeans receive COL Special Payment on 3 Sept

September got off to a good start for some Singaporeans after they found their Cost-of-Living (COL) Special Payment credited into their bank accounts days before the expected date.

On Tuesday (3 Sept), many eligible Singaporeans shared screenshots of their respective transactions.

As of 5pm on Tuesday (3 Sept), some DBS users have also received the payout.

UOB users also received the Special Payment in the evening.

Other payments to be distributed from 5 Sept

Earlier in August, the finance ministry announced that eligible Singaporeans would receive their COL Special Payments from Thursday (5 Sept).

The payouts will be distributed to Singaporeans aged 21 years old and above this year who own no more than one property and whose annual assessable income does not exceed S$100,000.

Announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong during Budget 2024, the COL Special Payment aims to alleviate cost-of-living pressures faced by Singaporeans, in particular, those from lower- and middle-income households.

Citizens can log into the govbenefits website using Singpass to enquire about their eligibility.

Featured image courtesy of MS News reader and adapted from Ministry of Finance (Singapore) on Facebook.