Ex-student exposes alleged inappropriate relationship with primary school teacher when she was 12, MOE investigating

Teacher-student romance exposed by woman, Ministry of Education investigating

A 23-year-old woman has come forward with claims that when she was in primary school, she had a “teacher-student romance” with a female teacher that lasted for a year.

She now feels that it was inappropriate and has decided to expose it to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

MOE has intervened and stated that the involved female staff member is no longer employed at any school.

Former student shares evidence of teacher-student romance

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the woman revealed that the relationship allegedly took place between 2014 and 2015, when she was a 12-year-old in Primary 6 and her teacher was 26 years old.

She shared chat logs, handwritten cards, and photographs that she claims were from that time.

The woman shared that she struggled with interacting with classmates back then, and the teacher’s particular attention towards her gradually brought them closer.

“We would often text each other until 3am or 4am and gave each other nicknames. We would hold hands, and the teacher would kiss my forehead, stroke my hair, and hug me.”

According to the woman, their conversations included affectionate phrases like “I love you” and heart emojis. They would also exchange handmade gifts and cards.

Student & teacher ‘break up’ after teacher gets married

Things shifted when the teacher began dating a man and eventually got married in 2017.

The entire class was reportedly invited to her wedding.

After what the woman described as a “breakup”, the teacher allegedly grew distant, rarely replying to messages — except during significant life events like her divorce or relocation.

She said the last time she saw the teacher was in June 2023, which reportedly didn’t clarify anything. Attempts to reconnect and get answers failed — the teacher either said she was too busy or did not reply.

For the past 10 years, this “relationship” has left the woman feeling confused and frustrated, as she never understood the true reason for the “breakup” and has been afraid to start a new relationship.

Teacher promoted to vice principal last year

The woman only decided to report the incident after learning that the teacher had been promoted to vice principal last year. The promotion triggered what she described as a “sudden realisation” about the nature of their past relationship.

She submitted new evidence to the authorities and reported the matter to MOE.

In response to media queries, MOE confirmed it is re-examining the case in light of the new information. The ministry emphasised that the individual is no longer working at any school.

MOE will also continue to stay in contact with the complainant.

Woman suffering from depression for five years

According to the woman, she has been struggling with depression for five years and has been on medication since 2020.

Even after entering university, she said she often finds herself thinking about the teacher, unable to move on.

“I find it difficult to start a new relationship. This is something both my future partner and I must learn to accept,” she said. “I am still living in her shadow, and I don’t know how to deal with these traumas.”

The woman stressed that, as a minor at the time, she was not in a position to understand the nature of the relationship — but the teacher should have known better.

She said she isn’t looking for a public apology. Rather, she hopes for a private conversation where the teacher can acknowledge what happened.

“I hope the teacher can tell me if she has been as troubled by this matter as I have,” she said.

Last October, the authorities had arranged for a meeting between the two parties. However, the woman said it was called off after the school principal asked to join in .

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.