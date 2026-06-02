Firefighters in M’sia spend 20 hours rescuing 100kg hiker after he gets injured during hike

Rescue personnel spend around 20 hours rescuing 100kg man who broke his leg while hiking

Firefighters in Selangor, Malaysia, spent around 20 hours rescuing a man weighing 100kg after he had gotten injured during his hike.

The 32-year-old victim, an Indian national, fractured his leg and sustained multiple injuries while hiking at the Jeram Perlus waterfall.

He had to be carried down the mountain on a stretcher by firefighters in a gruelling, overnight rescue operation, reports the Oriental Daily News.

Victim unable to walk due to leg injuries

Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, Assistant Director of Operations for the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), issued a statement noting that the operations room received an emergency distress call at 12.58pm on Sunday (31 May).

A 10-person rescue team from the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn and Ampang Fire and Rescue Stations was immediately dispatched to the scene at 1.31pm.

“Upon arrival at the location, rescue personnel were informed by the victim’s friends that the 32-year-old Indian man had sustained severe leg injuries during the hike and was completely unable to walk,” Mr Ahmad said.

The search and rescue team successfully located the victim at approximately 9.30pm, positioned roughly 8km away from the temporary fire department forward command post.

Rescue operation concluded after around 20 hours

“The victim weighed approximately 100 to 110 kilograms. When he was found, he was suffering from a suspected fracture in his left leg, injuries to his right leg, as well as wounds on both hands,” Mr Ahmad said.

Firefighters stabilised and splinted his injured leg before securing him onto a stretcher. The team then carried him down the mountain manually through difficult terrain.

The arduous descent concluded successfully, and the victim was handed over to Ministry of Health (MOH) medical personnel for preliminary treatment before being rushed to Ampang Hospital for further medical attention.

The entire rescue operation officially drew to a close at 9.15am on Monday (1 June), reports China Press.

Also read: 19-year-old man weighing 200kg found dead in M’sia dormitory, firefighters called in to move body



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.