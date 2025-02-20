19-year-old man weighing 200kg found dead in M’sia dormitory, firefighters called in to move body

19-year-old man weighing 200kg found dead in Malaysia dormitory

A 19-year-old man of Malay descent weighing 200 kilograms was found dead in a dormitory in Perak, Malaysia on Wednesday (19 Feb).

According to Perak Fire and Rescue Department Director Sayani Saidon, they received a call at 9.56pm saying a man had suddenly died at a school dormitory.

Police enlisted the help of the firefighters to take the body to the hospital for an autopsy, China Press reported.

About 10 people carried deceased man

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found the unresponsive man inside his dormitory room.

“The firefighters then lifted the body together with the family members and handed it over to the police for further action,” said Ms Saidon.

Based on photos, about 10 individuals worked together to carry out the operation.

However, the authorities have yet to disclose the cause of the man’s death.

Malaysian authorities transported another man weighing 200kg

Earlier this month, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force also helped transfer a 38-year-old patient weighing 200 kilograms from a hospital in Kota Bharu to another in Pasir Mas.

The man had to be brought in his bed and transported in a truck.

The patient was treated for a stroke at the first hospital but his family had difficulty commuting from Pasir Mas to Kota Bharu to care for him, leading to the transfer, Sinar Harian reported.

