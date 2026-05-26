Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in M’sia-registered bus after officers chop through floor with axe

M’sian man arrested after duty-unpaid cigarettes found in chassis of M’sia-registered bus

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) thwarted the plans of potential smugglers when they recently uncovered more than 3,200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes about to be brought into Singapore.

First, its officers had to chop through the floor of a Malaysia-registered bus, according to ICA in a Facebook post on Tuesday (26 May).

Bus directed for enhanced checks at Woodlands Checkpoint

On 15 May, the bus attempted to enter Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint, ICA said.

But it was directed for enhanced checks by ICA’s image analysts.

This came after they noticed anomalies in the scanned image of the bus.

Cigarettes found after various tools used on bus

In the process of their search, ICA’s video showed officers using an axe to hack the bus floor and prising a hidden compartment open with an implement.

They also used a hammer to wrench open its exterior panels.

Packets of cigarettes were seen falling out as an officer opened a panel.

Eventually, they extracted more than 3,200 cartons and 40 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes from the chassis of the vehicle.

M’sian driver arrested, referred to S’pore Customs

A 42-year-old male Malaysian driver was subsequently arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.

Both the suspect and the seized items were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA committed to securing Singapore’s borders

ICA said that it is “committed to facilitating trade and travel” while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure.

Previously, it said that it would continue to use technology and data analytics to strengthen its capability to target and detect.

In conducting security checks at checkpoints, it pledged to prevent drugs, undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands from entering Singapore illegally.

Offence to import duty-unpaid cigarettes

Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences.

Those convicted of offences involving duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of tax evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

In February, ICA noted a significant increase in contraband smuggling attempts in its Annual Statistics for 2025.

Authorities foiled 57,400 such cases last year. This was a 30.6% jump from the 43,900 in 2024.

Several cases involved the smuggling of contraband cigarettes in cars with modified compartments or concealed among other goods in lorries, it added.

Also read: S’porean driver arrested after vapes & duty-unpaid cigarettes found in Mercedes at Woodlands Checkpoint

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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.