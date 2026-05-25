Chong Pang City construction to resume on 26 May after metal bar falls on adjacent block

Chong Pang City construction was stopped after 2 May incident that punched hole in roof of HDB block

Construction of the upcoming Chong Pang City is set to resume on Tuesday (26 May), more than three weeks after a “freak accident” that damaged an adjacent block.

A metal bar that slipped from workers’ hands on 2 May damaged the roof of Block 103 Yishun Ring Road, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in a press release on Monday (25 May).

Metal bar deflected out of worksite after striking nearby rack

According to investigations, the incident occurred during dismantling works, SLA said.

When the metal bar slipped from the workers’ hands, it struck a nearby material stacking rack, which caused it to deflect out of the work area.

It then fell onto the four-storey Block 103, damaging part of its roof along the common corridor.

No injuries were reported.

Stop-Work Order lifted on 20 May after review

After the incident, SLA immediately directed main contractor Rich Construction to stop all works at the site.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) subsequently issued a Stop Work Order (SWO) on 4 May.

It called for a Qualified Person (QP) to investigate and recommend measures to rectify the incident.

On 8 May, the QP submitted a report to BCA, which reviewed and accepted the proposed measures.

As the SWO was lifted on 20 May, construction works are expected to resume on 26 May.

Additional safety construction measures to be in place at Chong Pang City

Moving forward, additional safety measures will be in place.

They include the installation of full-height safety catch nets along the building’s perimeter.

Additional plywood barriers will also be placed at the dismantling areas to prevent objects from falling out, along with the removal of all stacking racks and loose materials.

Roof repairs to start on 26 May

As for Block 103, the QR has confirmed that no structural defects remain in its roof.

The flats and common corridor of the block are safe for residents, SLA said.

Repairs to the roof will also start on 26 May and should be finished by 3 June.

Residents may use the common area and access the corridor during the works as the overall roof structure remains intact.

Shanmugam updates residents on the news

After receiving the news, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam updated affected residents via a video call as he’s currently overseas.

Mr Shanmugam, who is also an MP for Nee Soon GRC, listened to their concerns and questions and agreed that safety must be the top priority as the works are carried out, he said on Facebook.

All stakeholders will work closely to ensure the repair works are carried out carefully, safely and with minimal disruption to the community, he added.

He had said after the incident that it was “a freak accident” that happened because of a neighbouring construction taking place.

Chong Pang City was set to open in 2027

Chong Pang City, a nine-storey integrated development, was set to open in 2027.

It is not certain whether this will still be case, given the incident.

Before the incident, the development marked its Topping Out Ceremony — the completion of the building’s structure — on 18 April. It was attended by Mr Shanmugam and other Nee Soon MPs.

Also read: Metal bar falls onto Yishun block & punches hole in roof, construction stopped at neighbouring worksite

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Featured image adapted from CSCEC Singapore on Facebook and K Shanmugam Sc on Facebook.