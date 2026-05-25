ERP will resume in Orchard area if road congestion worsens, discounts at 6 gantries during school holidays

Orchard area has had no ERP since 2020 but speeds ‘below optimal’ since Oct 2025

Citing “below optimal” speeds, Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) will resume in the Orchard area if road congestion deteriorates further, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

For now, ERP rates are set to go down at six gantries in Singapore during the June school holidays, according to an LTA news release on Monday (25 May).

LTA closely monitoring Orchard traffic conditions

ERP at the Orchard area has been unpriced since the start of the Covid-19 ‘Circuit Breaker’ in April 2020, LTA noted.

The authority has been closely monitoring traffic conditions within the precinct, it said in March.

It found that speeds there have “persistently remained below optimal” since October 2025.

In March, LTA had also mentioned that speeds in Orchard were persistently lower than the optimal speed range — defined by the Ministry of Transport as from 20 km/h to 30 km/h for arterial roads.

LTA considering reinstating ERP in Orchard

Thus, LTA is considering reinstating ERP operations for the Orchard area.

ERP operations will resume there if the road congestion deteriorates further next quarter, it said.

According to LTA’s OneMotoring website, there are a total of 12 ERP gantries around the Orchard Cordon, i.e. the roads around and leading to Orchard Road.

As Orchard is a shopping district, the ERP rates here have been set separately from those for the other parts of the Central Business District since October 2005.

ERP rates will go down from 2-28 June

Separately, LTA said it had completed its latest review of ERP rates.

As a result, ERP rates will go down at selected expressway locations during the school holidays from 2 to 28 June.

The rates will go back up from 29 June.

Rates for other gantries in other locations will stay the same.

ERP rates to be S$1 less across 18 timeslots

A total of six locations will see a S$1 ERP rate decrease across 18 30-minute timeslots.

The gantry on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards the city before Alexandra Road will have no charge from 8am to 8.30am. It charges S$1 at present during this timeslot.

The set of three gantries on the eastbound Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Town Hall will charge S$2 from 9am to 9.30am, and nothing from 6pm to 6.30pm. This will be a decrease from S$3 and S$1 respectively.

On the southbound Central Expressway (CTE), a gantry before Braddell Road will levy S$1 from 7am to 7.30am and S$2 from 8am to 9am — down from S$2 and S$3 respectively.

A gantry on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) in the direction of the East Coast Parkway (ECP), after the Defu Flyover, will have no charge from 7am to 7.30am, S$3 from 7.30am to 8am, S$4 from 8am to 8.30am, S$5 from 8.30am to 9am, S$1 from 9am to 9.30am and no charge from 9.30am to 10am.

At present, it charges S$1, S$4, S$5, S$6, S$2 and S$1 during the respective timeslots.

Motorists will not be charged at the gantry on the westbound Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) before Eunos Link from 7.30am to 8am, and from 9am to 9.30am. This is down from the current S$1 charge.

Finally, the set of two gantries on the northbound CTE after the PIE will cost S$3 to go through from 6pm to 7pm, S$2 from 7pm to 7.30pm, and nothing from 7.30pm to 8pm.

This will be a decrease from S$4, S$3 and S$1 respectively.

ERP rates at 2 locations to increase from 29 June

However, LTA also noted that traffic had built up along various expressway stretches in the month of April.

In particular, they identified six time periods across two locations that were of concern.

To manage congestion, these gantries will increase ERP by S$1 ERP from 29 June — immediately after the school holidays.

The set of three gantries on the eastbound AYE after Jurong Town Hall, which saw an ERP decrease during the school holidays, will charge S$1 from 7am to 7.30am, and S$5 from 7.30am to 8am.

This will be an increase from nothing and S$4 respectively.

The charge at two gantries over the PIE at Kallang Bahru and the slip road into Bendemeer will be S$1 from 7am to 7.30am, S$2 from 7.30am to 8.30am, and S$4 from 8.30am to 9am — up from no charge, S$1 and S$3 in the respective timeslots.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys and consider alternative routes.

Also read: ERP rates to increase by S$1 at 4 locations from 23 Mar to manage congestion: LTA

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.