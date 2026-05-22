Yoshinoya staff allegedly seen working alone during weekend shift at Millenia Walk, eatery urged to ‘do better’

Customer tells Yoshinoya to ‘do better’ after seeing staff working alone at outlet on weekend

A concerned customer in Singapore has voiced his displeasure online after spotting just one staff managing an entire Yoshinoya outlet on a weekend at Millenia Walk.

Yoshinoya staff spotted working alone

In a TikTok post on 17 May, @ohmyfadzly shared a photo of the outlet and expressed concern for the lone worker.

The Original Poster (OP) claimed that the female employee was juggling multiple tasks, from preparing the food to cleaning the outlet.

They then questioned the restaurant’s staffing arrangements, asking: “What kind of business lets only one person work in an eatery on a weekend?”

The concerned OP also directed a message of encouragement to the employee.

“To that one sister working at Yoshinoya (Millenia Walk outlet) — I am so sorry you had to deal with all that,” the OP wrote.

“You did well, despite all bad decisions management has stacked against you.”

The user then called on Yoshinoya’s management to “do better”.

Netizens also sympathise with lone staff

In response to the video, many netizens expressed sympathy for the lone staff who had to multi-task on a weekend.

A netizen speculated that the company may be trying to “cut cost” as they are still supposedly recovering from the Covid-19 period.

Another commenter also speculated that some of the other staff could have been on medical leave.

Meanwhile, one TikTok user claimed that the management “doesn’t care”, saying they have learnt from the pandemic that they can operate with fewer staff.

MS News has reached out to the OP and Yoshinoya Singapore for more information and comment.

Also read: Aunty spends birthday alone in M’sia bakery, staff surprises her with a celebration

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps and In Element Pte Ltd on Facebook for illustration purposes only.