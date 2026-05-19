Lee Hsien Loong flies with Scoot to China, netizens ask ‘did he book the whole plane’

SM Lee Hsien Loong heads to Nanning on Scoot

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s latest trip to China caught the attention of Singaporeans online after many noticed he appeared to have flown on budget airline Scoot.

On Monday (18 May), SM Lee shared on Facebook that he had arrived in Nanning, Guangxi, for an official visit to China.

In his post, he described Nanning as “a green city with lush green landscapes”, adding that it reminded him of Singapore.

However, based on the chitter-chatter in the comments section, it seems like netizens were more focused on his apparent choice of airline than the visit itself.

Some jokingly asked whether SM Lee flew in ScootBiz, in reference to the airline’s premium experience, or if he got a front-row seat.

Others wondered if he shared the flight with ordinary passengers.

Scoot later responded to the post as well, thanking SM Lee for flying with the airline.

SM Lee says Nanning is a gateway between ASEAN and China

In his Facebook post, SM Lee said he was looking forward to meetings and visits over the next few days.

“As a regional capital close to Southeast Asia, Nanning is a main gateway for cooperation between ASEAN and China,” he wrote.

He also said he hoped to “learn more about Guangxi and explore how we can strengthen our ties”.

Photos attached to the post appeared to show him on board a Scoot flight heading to China.

Netizens amused by SM Lee travelling on budget airline

The comments section quickly filled with jokes and questions from amused Singaporeans seeing a former Prime Minister riding a low-cost airline.

A commenter asked if SM Lee sat in Scoot’s premium cabin, ScootBiz, or if he was in Row 1, an experience often compared to Premium Economy.

Another wondered if he “booked the whole plane or shared with other passengers”.

Others simply expressed amusement that SM Lee had travelled on Scoot.

One commenter replied that it was likely because Singapore Airlines does not operate direct flights to Nanning.

While Singapore Airlines has a Nanning route page on its website, available listings do not show direct flights.

Scoot currently operates direct flights between Singapore and Nanning.

Others wished SM Lee a safe journey

Beyond the jokes, many commenters also wished the senior minister a pleasant and safe trip.

Scoot also left a comment under the post, saying that they were “grateful” for such moments.

They added: “It was our privilege to be part of your journey, sir!”

Also read: Lee Hsien Loong marks 14 years on social media with 14 unseen photos, new Telegram & WhatsApp stickers

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.