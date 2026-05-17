275 rats captured at commercial centre in M’sia, raising cleanliness concerns

Authorities catch 275 rats from commercial centre in Malaysia within a day

On 13 May, Facebook page Puchong TODAY posted a photo of several individuals posing at a parking area with a large number of dead rats laid out neatly in front of them.

It said the rats were eradicated from the Bandar Puteri 1 commercial centre in Puchong a few days earlier by personnel from the Subang Jaya City Council and the Ministry of Health.

It then urged its followers to guess how many rats were caught during the operation.

Later, it revealed in the comments section that the authorities had caught 275 rats in one day.

Netizens raise concerns about cleanliness

The number of rats caught at the commercial centre undoubtedly left netizens shocked and concerned over the cleanliness of the space.

A netizen claimed that there are certainly more rats to be caught, saying the whole town is infested with them.

Suggesting solutions, one user said rat extermination should be done frequently to keep the area hygienic.

However, another netizen said eradicating rats is a short-term solution, and cleanliness and proper garbage disposal are what will prevent the infestation.

Several people expressed hope that the rats in the area are not carriers of hantavirus, a virus that spreads to humans through exposure to rodents, which has recently caused three deaths and several infections among the passengers and crew of an Atlantic cruise ship.

Meanwhile, some also praised the authorities for taking action against the infestation.

City councillor reminds businesses to pay attention to hygiene

According to Sin Chew Daily, Subang Jaya City Councillor Lee Jen Uyin said the Subang Jaya City Council carried out a rat extermination operation on 9 May.

She said the move followed complaints from residents and businesses about a severe rat infestation in the area.

“During our rat extermination operation, we found that rats tend to congregate near restaurants and convenience stores,” Ms Lee revealed.

She urged restaurants to maintain hygiene and convenience stores to carry out regular rat control to curb infestations.

“In any case, the city council plans to carry out another rat extermination operation in the first and second commercial centres of Puchong this year in order to reduce the number of rats,” she said.

Also read: What’s the Hantavirus & why have 2 S’poreans been quarantined in connection to it?

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Featured image adapted from Lee Jen Uyin on Facebook.