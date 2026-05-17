Doctor in S’pore suspended for 13 months after neglecting patient’s foot infection, leading to amputation

Doctor in Singapore handed 13-month suspension after patient underwent leg amputation

A doctor in Singapore has been suspended for 13 months after failing to promptly refer a patient with a severe foot infection to the hospital, resulting in the patient losing his right leg.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) took disciplinary action against family physician Dr Lin Yu Liang (name transliterated from Mandarin), who has more than 40 years of medical experience.

Patient diagnosed with severe infection and diabetes

According to the disciplinary tribunal’s grounds of decision, the case began on 11 April 2022 when the patient visited Dr Lin’s clinic under Central Medical Group.

Dr Lin diagnosed the man with severe cellulitis in his right foot. Blood glucose tests also showed the patient had severe diabetes.

Despite the seriousness of the condition, Dr Lin prescribed oral antibiotics and arranged a follow-up appointment four days later instead of referring the patient to a hospital or specialist.

No improvement despite repeated visits

The patient returned for four more consultations on 14, 25 and 30 April, as well as 9 May 2022.

Court documents stated that Dr Lin noted there was no clinical improvement in the patient’s foot during these visits.

However, he continued prescribing oral antibiotics and other medications without recommending emergency treatment or specialist care.

The tribunal also found that Dr Lin failed to conduct a mandatory Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) assessment before deciding not to refer the patient to a specialist.

Patient later diagnosed with severe gangrene

On 10 May 2022, the patient sought treatment at another clinic for a second opinion.

Doctors there diagnosed him with severe wet gangrene in his right foot. The tissue damage had reportedly spread from the third toe to the second toe and across the entire instep.

The clinic immediately sent him to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Patient permanently unable to walk

Following admission, the patient underwent “progressive amputations” as the infection continued spreading upwards.

Surgeons eventually had to amputate higher up the leg, leaving the patient permanently unable to walk.

Dr Lin previously admitted to two charges, including failing to promptly refer the patient to the emergency department and failing to arrange a timely specialist referral without first conducting PAD tests.

When Shin Min Daily News contacted Central Medical Group on Saturday (16 May) morning, a staff member confirmed that Dr Lin had already left the practice following the incident.

Also read: SGH doctor forges MCs to cover 2 missed workdays, suspended for 3 years



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