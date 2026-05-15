Man accused of taking upskirt photos detained at Dhoby Ghaut MRT with help from commuters

Man who was detained at Dhoby Ghaut MRT denies taking upskirt photos

A man was detained at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station on Friday (15 May) night after being accused of taking upskirt photos.

Photos shared by an MS News reader showed the man being held down by an SBS Transit staff member at the North-East Line (NEL) platform.

2 men help catch alleged upskirt photo-taker

The MS News reader said she was in Dhoby Ghaut MRT at about 10pm when a woman and a man wearing an orange T-shirt ran past her, chasing another man.

The pursuers were yelling that the man they were chasing had taken inappropriate photos of the woman.

The man in orange finally pounced on the suspect, who was caught with the help of a third man who was wearing a black polo tee.

In the process of nabbing him, his shirt was apparently ripped and the milk tea he was carrying was spilt on the floor. Some bottles also fell and broke, said the MS News reader.

Man accused of taking upskirt photos detained by Dhoby Ghaut staff

Afterwards, the woman alleged that the man had been taking photos of her on the train since Somerset MRT, which is one stop away on the North-South Line (NSL).

She then tailed him to Dhoby Ghaut with help from the man in orange.

But when SBS staff came, the man denied doing this, telling them, “I never take upskirt photo.”

He also kept asking them to check his phone.

Eventually, he was brought to the station office to have his phone checked.

MS News has reached out to both SBS, which operates the NEL, and SMRT, which operates the NSL, for more information.

Also read: Man jailed 28 days for taking upskirt photos at Tampines MRT, got married recently

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Featured image courtesy of MS News reader.