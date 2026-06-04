LTA urges buyers & dealers to be ‘prudent’ in bidding as Cat A COE prices hit 8-month high

Cat A COE prices rise to S$126,009 in first June bidding exercise

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has urged buyers and dealers to be “prudent” in bidding for Certificates of Entitlement (COE), in a statement sent to MS News.

This comes as Category A COE prices rose to their highest in nearly eight months.

June Cat A COE prices increase by 1.43%

In the first Open Bidding Exercise for June, which concluded on Thursday (4 June), Category A premiums closed at S$126,009, according to OneMotoring.

This is the highest price since October 2025, when it hit a record of S$128,105.

The figure is also a 1.43% increase from the S$124,229 in the previous exercise.

COE prices in other categories closed mixed

Category B premiums fell 1.94% to S$126,989 — just S$980 more than for Category A.

Category C premiums also rose, inching up by 1.93% to S$94,000.

But Category D premiums jumped by the most, climbing by 3.21% to S$10,000.

In the Open Category, premiums decreased by 0.77% to S$129,000.

The COE quota was 3,215 this time, but 4,920 bids were received.

Latest COE prices reflect ‘sustained demand’

In its statement, LTA described the latest COE prices as “elevated”, including for Category C.

The figures reflect “sustained demand”, including from the recent Car Expo, which was in early May.

LTA also noted that the registrations of electric heavy goods vehicles and e-buses have picked up since January, and attributed this to the increasing take-up of the Heavy Vehicle Zero Emissions Scheme.

Next bidding exercise from 15-17 June

The next COE bidding exercise will be from 15 June to 17 June, according to a schedule on the OneMotoring website.

There will be a longer interval of three weeks between the second bidding exercise in June and the first bidding exercise in July.

For the next bidding period of August to October, the announcement on quotas will be made in July.

Also read: Cat A COE prices hit new peak of S$128K, LTA cites longer tender gap & cheaper EVs as key factors

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Featured image from MS News.