StarHub customer says mobile data was unreliable for nearly 3 months, faces early termination fee despite issues

StarHub customer allegedly faces early termination fee after nearly 3 months of connectivity issues

A StarHub customer says she has been paying S$89 a month for a mobile service that repeatedly failed her for nearly three months.

Despite numerous troubleshooting attempts and escalations, she claims the issue remains unresolved.

She also alleged that she would have to pay early termination charges if she wished to leave her contract.

Issues allegedly began in early May

The customer shared her experience with MS News, saying the problems began in early May, when her mobile data connection became intermittent.

She claimed there were also repeated occasions when she had no mobile data or mobile service at all.

On 15 May, she visited a StarHub store and replaced her eSIM with a physical SIM card, but the connectivity issues persisted.

She subsequently contacted StarHub and carried out a network reset on 22 May, as instructed.

She also visited StarHub’s Suntec City and Paragon outlets, but said staff directed her to the hotline as the matter was network-related.

Outages allegedly occurred even in central Singapore

The customer told MS News that she made 44 phone calls to StarHub, exchanged more than 40 emails, and visited three retail stores in an effort to resolve the issue.

She said she completed every troubleshooting step requested and documented the connectivity failures through screenshots and screen recordings taken on different dates and at various locations.

According to the customer, the outages occurred even in central Singapore, including Raffles Place.

The connectivity issues allegedly affected her ability to communicate with clients and colleagues, access messaging apps, make PayNow transfers or in-app payments, and order food online.

On several occasions, she was also unable to leave her office building because its access app could not load without a mobile connection, leaving her stuck in the lobby.

Bought Singtel SIM to continue working

On 3 July, after the connectivity became particularly unreliable, the customer bought a temporary Singtel SIM at her own expense so that she could continue working.

She said the Singtel SIM provided stable connectivity when used in the same phone, while the StarHub SIM continued to experience issues.

By then, she had already asked StarHub to waive the early termination charges. However, on 9 July, StarHub informed her that it would approve only a 50% waiver.

She was later told on 15 July that another appeal would be raised and that she would receive a call-back on 17 July.

“That call-back never came,” she said.

Nearly three months after the issues began, the customer said she was still experiencing unreliable service and awaiting a final decision on her request for a full waiver.

She stressed that she was not seeking compensation or a goodwill payout, but simply wanted to leave the contract without being penalised for a service she claimed StarHub had been unable to provide reliably.

To me, this is no longer just a story about poor mobile coverage. It is about accountability.

StarHub working closely with affected customer

In response to MS News’ queries, StarHub said it had reviewed the matter and was working closely with the customer to address her concerns.

“Our network checks at the locations highlighted found that coverage is operating normally, and we have also undertaken various troubleshooting measures with the customer,” a StarHub spokesperson said.

“While our findings do not indicate a broader network issue, we recognise the customer’s experience and are working directly with her towards an appropriate resolution.”

Also read: Customer says StarHub allegedly overcharged for caller ID after switching plans, alleges delayed refund

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Featured image adapted from screenshots provided by MS News reader.