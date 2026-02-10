Customer says StarHub allegedly overcharged for caller ID after switching plans, alleges delayed refund

Customer says StarHub allegedly overcharged for caller ID after switching plans

A StarHub customer has taken to social media to warn others about an alleged billing issue after switching to a new mobile plan that was marketed as more cost-effective.

Last Thursday (5 Feb), in a post shared on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore, the customer mentioned that they were overcharged for caller ID, which is supposed to be included in the new plan.

New plan allegedly cheaper

According to the post, the customer was previously on StarHub’s S$22 Star Plan, with an additional S$5.50 add-on for caller ID.

Around November 2025, StarHub reportedly offered a new 5G Unlimited Lite plan, also priced at S$22.

The difference is that the new plan already includes caller number display.

“The whole thing is cheaper, so I switched,” the Original Poster (OP) explained.

However, after the switch, the customer claimed they were still charged S$5.50 for caller ID.

This meant that their total bill remained at S$27.50.

“I do not have an option to remove it on the app,” the OP shared.

Customer says refund request saw no resolution

The customer said they contacted StarHub in early January, requesting that the add-on be removed and a refund be issued.

While a ticket was raised for the issue, the customer’s ordeal continued.

“They called me every other day just to tell me there is no update on my case, and [they] still need more time!” the OP wrote.

According to the customer, StarHub has since gone completely silent.

Claims charged again a month later

Despite waiting for a resolution, the customer said they were billed S$27.50 again the following month, prompting even more frustrations.

In the post, the customer expressed disappointment with what they described as a lack of follow-up, saying they felt they had given StarHub sufficient time to resolve the issue.

They ended the post by warning others who are considering switching plans, adding that the experience was “not the service [they] want”.

“I guess I have given StarHub enough chances,” the OP stated.

Netizens share similar experiences

Following the post, several netizens took to the comments section to share similar experiences involving billing discrepancies and slow customer service responses.

One netizen shared that they were also overcharged for caller ID, with the issue still unresolved.

Another Facebook user shared that their partner had fees deducted that were not part of their current plan.

StarHub initiating bill reversals

In response to queries by MS News, a spokesperson from StarHub said that they have reached out to affected customers and are reversing the bills.

The company is “aware that a small group of customers were impacted” by this issue.

“Affected customers do not need to take any action, as adjustments will be reflected automatically,” the StarHub spokesperson added.

“As we’re unable to verify or assist with account-specific matters via social media posts, customers who require support are encouraged to reach out to us directly through official customer service channels, such as the StarHub App or customer care hotline”.

MS News reached out to OP for more information.

