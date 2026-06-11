6 JB deals to use on your next trip, from RM20 cashback to exclusive hotel & theme park offers

TNG eWallet cashback, F&B discounts & more to enjoy on your next trip to JB

It should come as no surprise that Singaporeans love a quick hop across the border to Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia, whether it’s for manicures and massages, shopping sprees, family-friendly attractions, or feasting like there’s no tomorrow.

Whichever camp you fall into, a little planning can help your ringgit go further. From cashback to exclusive perks and discounts, Visa has a lineup of deals to help you up your JB game and make your next cross-border run even more worth it.

Here are six deals to take note of before your next jaunt, plus a few handy tips to help you shop, dine, unwind, and get around more smoothly.

1. Reload your TNG eWallet with Visa and get RM20 cashback

Frequent Causeway hoppers would be very familiar with Touch ’n Go (TNG), Malaysia’s widely used cashless payment system.

While the physical TNG card is typically used for tolls, public transport, and parking, the TNG eWallet app gives travellers more ways to pay through the app, including QR payments, online shopping, and transfers.

It’s also accepted at over 2 million merchant touchpoints across Malaysia, including malls, restaurants, tourist attractions, and smaller businesses, so you can shop, dine, and get around more like a local without fumbling for ringgit.

For added convenience, you can link your Visa card to your TNG eWallet app for hassle-free top-ups and seamless QR payments. Even better, from now till 7 July 2026, Visa cardholders can earn RM20 (around S$6) cashback when they reload a minimum of RM400 (around S$130) into their TNG eWallet with a Singapore-issued Visa credit or debit card for the first time.

2. Unlock an exclusive gift at Toppen Mall with min. RM300 spend

Located around a 20-minute drive from Woodlands Checkpoint, Toppen Shopping Centre is a handy one-stop mall for almost everything under the sun, with shops, dining spots, beauty and wellness services, a cinema, rock climbing zone, skate park, cat cafe, escape room, and more, all under one massive roof.

With that much going on, you probably won’t need much persuading to drop by. But here’s an extra reason to add Toppen to your JB itinerary: international tourists can unlock an exclusive reward when they spend a minimum of RM300 (around S$100) using an overseas-issued Visa card, which should be fairly easy to hit between all those meals, shopping, and activities.

Purchases can be combined across a maximum of two same-day receipts, and the reward differs by campaign period:

1 June to 31 July 2026 — A pair of tickets to Game On Theme Park

1 Aug to 20 Sept 2026 — 3,000 Toppen membership points and RM100 (around S$32) Decathlon Gift Card

To redeem the reward, present your passport, international Visa card, purchased items, transaction slip, and Visa card slip at the L1 Information Counter. Each tourist is entitled to one redemption per day, and redemptions are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

3. Get wellness perks at Siam Oasis and Bali Thai Family Spa & Wellness

A JB trip without a massage is like nasi lemak without sambal or teh tarik without the actual “pulling”: technically possible, but something feels missing.

For a much-needed reset from the hustle and bustle back home, or when your shoulders are feeling the weight of all those shopping bags, Visa cardholders can enjoy 15% off a la carte services at any Siam Oasis outlet in Malaysia except The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey.

The offer is valid till 30 June 2026, from Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, excluding public holidays.

Over at Bali Thai Family Spa & Wellness, Visa cardholders can enjoy all-day spa deals, with 90-minute treatments such as foot reflexology, Royal Traditional Thai massage, aromatherapy, deep tissue therapy, and head, back and shoulder massage starting from just RM93 (around S$30).

This is available at the Sutera Utama, Mount Austin, Mutiara Mas, Kulai, and Austin Crest outlets from now till 1 Feb 2027.

We’d suggest booking ahead for both places, especially since massages are practically a JB trip staple and popular areas can fill up fast on weekends.

4. Enjoy F&B perks when you eat your way through JB

Food is usually half the reason many Singaporeans cross the border, and Visa’s JB perks include a spread of F&B deals for your next makan mission, including the few highlights below.

Din Tai Fung and their halal-certified counterpart, DIN by Din Tai Fung, need no introduction. And from now till 15 Sept 2026, Visa cardholders can enjoy RM20 (around S$6) off with a minimum spend of RM200 (around S$64) at the JB City Square, Mid Valley Southkey, and AEON Mall Tebrau City outlets.

It’s the perfect excuse to sample Malaysia-exclusive creations like Chicken Chop Fried Rice and Shimeji Mushroom with Salted Egg, or simply add that extra basket of xiao long bao to your order.

For something a little more indie, there’s Sunday Morning Coffee Shop, a Japanese-inspired cafe along Jalan Trus opened by a half-Malaysian, half-Japanese former cook.

Besides Japanese fare and coffee, the spot also offers film developing and scanning services, so you can get 10% off with a minimum spend of RM50 (around S$16) and maybe revive your film camera era while you’re at it. The offer runs till 15 Sept 2026 and — good news for long-weekend planners — is also valid on public holidays and the eve of public holidays.

Bread lovers can head to The Starter Café, a sourdough-focused haven in Taman Pelangi serving wholesome bakes and everyday comfort food in a cosy space. Visa cardholders can enjoy 10% off with a minimum spend of RM80 (around S$26) from now till 30 Sept 2026, which is your cue to do some very enthusiastic carb-loading.

If you’re planning a proper feast for carnivores, Fire Pitz in Horizon Hills specialises in open-flame cooking and premium steaks. They also use a dry-ageing technique for not just steaks, but chicken and fish, too, allowing the meats to age for five to seven days, which makes them more flavourful and tender.

From now till 30 Sept 2026, Visa cardholders can enjoy 10% off with a minimum spend of RM600 (around S$190), making this one best saved for a group dinner or celebratory meal.

Across these F&B offers, payment must be made with a valid Visa credit, debit, or prepaid card, and discounts apply to normal-priced items only.

5. Save on a fun day out at Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast

For those who want to skip the usual mall-and-cafe loop and turn their JB trip into a weekend stay in Desaru, Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast is a splashy addition to the itinerary.

Set against the backdrop of a traditional Malaysian fishing village, the waterpark is home to over 20 rides and slides, including the region’s first-ever water coaster and one of the world’s largest wave pools.

And here’s a little bonus to help convince the whole fam to come along: from now till 30 April 2027, visitors can enjoy special ticket rates when they pay with a valid Visa credit, debit, or prepaid card.

Rates for tourists start from RM230 (around S$74) for two adults, with additional adults at RM115 (around S$37) each and child or senior citizen tickets at RM95 (around S$31) each. You’ll also get 10% off merchandise, in case you want a little keepsake to remember the day by.

6. Enjoy hotel offers for overnight trips

After a full day of water slides, mall-hopping, makan stops, and spa appointments, future you will thank you for not planning a late-night rush back to Singapore. For a more relaxed overnight trip, Visa also has multiple accommodation offers, including at Amari Johor Bahru and OPERO Hotel Southkey.

Both hotels put you close to key parts of the city, making them convenient bases whether your plans involve mall-hopping, cafe stops, spa appointments, or simply basking in the novelty of being “overseas” without actually flying anywhere.

At Amari Johor Bahru, guests can enjoy 30% off the Best Flexible Rate when they book online and pay with a valid Visa card. The offer is valid till 31 Aug 2026, with a minimum two-night stay required.

At OPERO Hotel Southkey, which puts you practically next door to Mid Valley Southkey for convenient shopping and dining access, Visa cardholders can enjoy 10% off the Best Available Rate from now till 15 March 2027.

Bookings can be made online with the promo code <OPEROVISA10> or offline by asking for Visa Privileges and paying with a valid Visa card. The offer applies to Deluxe Room, Premier Room, or Suite categories, with two welcome drinks and two cocktails at FLO Bar included.

For both hotel offers, reservations are subject to room availability, taxes, service charges, blackout dates, and each hotel’s booking terms.

Pay securely with Visa while travelling around JB

Beyond the deals, the bigger win is how much smoother your JB trip can be when you travel with Visa.

Be it a short getaway or a foodie adventure, you can enjoy secure, hassle-free payments as you explore with less reliance on cash and fewer small-note struggles.

For more information and the full list of Visa offers in JB, visit the website and follow Visa Singapore on Facebook and Instagram.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Visa.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast, and Amari Johor Bahru on Facebook.