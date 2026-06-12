S’pore Botanic Gardens opens Asia’s first certified Nature Immersion Trail at Saraca Stream

150m trail at Saraca Stream encourages visitors to slow down and enjoy the wellness benefits of nature

Visitors to the Singapore Botanic Gardens can now experience Asia’s first certified Nature Immersion Trail, which has officially opened at Saraca Stream near the Tanglin Gate.

Designed to encourage mindfulness and deeper engagement with nature, the 150m trail allows visitors to slow down and explore the surrounding environment through a series of guided sensory experiences.

The trail is suitable for people of all physical abilities, including wheelchair users, and can be completed at one’s own pace.

First certified trail of its kind in Asia

Certified by the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy (ANFT), the Nature Immersion Trail at Saraca Stream provides a structured framework for self-guided nature immersion walks.

There are currently 28 ANFT-certified trails worldwide, with the Singapore Botanic Gardens trail being the latest addition and the first in Asia.

To achieve certification, the trail had to meet several criteria, including user safety, biodiversity, the availability of natural features, and overall trail management.

Signs guide visitors through immersive nature experience

Along the route, interpretative signs encourage visitors to engage their senses by observing, listening, touching, and smelling the natural environment around them.

One of the signs invites visitors to slow down and pay attention to the forms, textures, and colours of the surrounding greenery, helping them cultivate a deeper connection with nature.

The self-guided format allows visitors to complete the walk whenever it is convenient, making it accessible to both regular park-goers and first-time visitors.

Nature immersion linked to better mental well-being

The new trail is part of Singapore’s Parks for Health framework, which promotes nature-based wellness activities to support physical and mental well-being.

According to NParks, regular exposure to nature can help reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance overall quality of life.

“Research shows that spending time in nature can help reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance cognitive functioning for a better quality of life,” NParks wrote in its post.

With mental well-being becoming an increasingly important aspect of daily life, the trail aims to provide a simple and accessible way for visitors to reconnect with nature amid the city’s urban landscape.

“Come for a mindfulness walk and let nature do its thing!” Nparks said.

Also Read: S’porean leads tours around local forests & shores, urges others to learn through first-hand experience



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from NParks.