PAR party member says condos & private apartments have ‘overcrowding’, shares pictures of corridor filled with shoes

Condo corridor lined with shoes sparks overcrowding debate, PAR member warns Singapore could become ‘similar to Hong Kong’

A photo showing rows of footwear outside units in a private residential development has reignited discussion about overcrowding, rental demand, and housing pressures in Singapore.

Prabu Ramachandran, a member of the People’s Alliance of Reform (PAR), shared the image on the SG Opposition Facebook group on Monday (8 June).

In the post, between 25 and 35 pairs of footwear could be seen along a residential corridor in what appeared to be a private apartment or condominium.

Post raises concerns about occupancy and fire safety

Mr Prabu noted in the post that the image alone did not prove overcrowding. However, according to him, it raised questions about how the units were being used.

“Multiple rows of footwear are seen along a residential corridor, suggesting heavy occupancy or frequent movement in and out of the units,” he stated.

Mr Prabu added that this could potentially lead to issues such as “corridor obstruction” and “fire safety”.

He also linked the issue to rising rental demand, claiming that it is “coming in from immigration”.

The post concluded with a warning that Singapore could face housing challenges similar to those seen in Hong Kong if such issues are not addressed.

In July 2025, Mr Prabu posted a similar Facebook post regarding overcrowding issues in HDB corridors.

Issue of overcrowded rental units in Singapore

The post surfaced after recent reports of overcrowding in residential properties.

In Singapore, both HDB flats and private residential properties are subject to occupancy limits.

The Government temporarily relaxed occupancy caps for larger HDB flats and private homes from six unrelated occupants to eight until the end of 2026 to help ease rental demand pressures.

Recent reports have also highlighted enforcement action against overcrowded rental units.

According to Mr Prabu, in a case reported in April, an HDB inspection allegedly found 14 occupants living in an over-occupied HDB flat.

Photo alone does not prove overcrowding

While the footwear-filled corridor attracted attention online, no evidence was provided showing how many people were living in the units pictured.

The original post itself acknowledged that the image alone could not conclusively prove overcrowding.

Nevertheless, it sparked discussion among netizens about rental affordability and whether stringent enforcement is needed to prevent potential safety issues.

MS News has reached out to Mr Prabu for comment.

Also read: Serangoon resident upset with neighbour for repeatedly cluttering corridor, blocking way to their flat

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Featured image adapted from Prabu Ramachandran addresses Real Issues in Singapore on Facebook and Prabu Ramachandran addresses Real Issues in Singapore on Facebook.