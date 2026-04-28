Serangoon resident upset with neighbour for repeatedly cluttering corridor, blocking way to their flat

Resident clutters corridor despite warnings from town council

A Serangoon resident has taken to social media to complain about a neighbour who had repeatedly cluttered the common corridor with personal items.

In a post shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 26 April, the resident claimed that a unit at Block 223A Serangoon Avenue 4 has been “intentionally hoarding things” along the shared passageway.

According to the Original Poster (OP), this made it difficult for others to pass through to reach their homes.

Photos accompanying the post showed a narrow walkway partially blocked by a pile of footwear, a helmet, and a large insulated delivery bag.

Overflowing shoe racks could also be seen placed against the wall, with some items spilling onto the floor.

The OP stressed that this was not the first time the issue had surfaced.

Situation led to tension between neighbours

The neighbour had also allegedly placed a washing machine outside the unit on numerous occasions.

This reportedly prompted warning letters from the town council but the issues remain unresolved.

“Member of Parliament (MP) came down already but they’re still doing the same thing,” said the resident in disbelief.

The situation has also led to tension between the neighbours.

The complainant claimed that the neighbour became “rude” when others attempted to move their items that were blocking the way.

Netizens call for stricter actions

The post has since drawn reactions from other netizens, with some calling for stricter enforcement.

A commenter speculated that the neighbour was renting the flat, and that authorities should reclaim the unit.

Meanwhile, another Facebook user advised the OP to consider utilising a “clause regarding nuisance” under HDB’s memorandum of lease.

They added that the OP could even take the case to court.

Issues started more than a year ago

The OP, Yanfei, 34, a housewife, told MS News that the issues began in March 2025 when they were moving in.

She said that she had then politely asked them to “clean up their stuff”.

While the neighbour cleared some items, there was still less than 20cm of space for Yanfei and her family to pass through.

Things also took a turn for the worse when the neighbour started hanging “dirty clothes and smelly socks” outside.

This prompted Yanfei to complain to the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), which led to some improvement but the neighbour then allegedly placed a washing machine outside.

Lodged complaint with various authorities

Following the “washing machine” incident, Yanfei lodged a complaint with AHTC, her MP, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Thereafter, she shared that her MP and AHTC officers came by to inform the neighbour to remove the clutter.

“It took around two weeks plus just to remove the watching machine but the rest they didn’t clean up,” she said.

Frustrated, she complained again to AHTC, which succeeded in getting the neighbour to remove a shoe rack.

However, the hoarding situation soon resumed and Yanfei filed another complaint when her daughter fell from her stroller after some slippers got caught in the wheels.

“After the town council sent another warning letter and removed the items, they started hoarding again,” she shared.

“It’s still very hard for me to use a trolley for groceries or a stroller for my baby.”

Town council engaged the unit previously

In response to queries from MS News, AHTC said they had previously engaged the unit concerned regarding the clutter.

The resident subsequently complied by reducing the items placed at the common area.

“Following the feedback received, our officers conducted a subsequent site inspection and observed the presence of shoes but did not find the other items mentioned in the feedback,” said the AHTC spokesperson.

The town council will continue monitoring the situation and will step in if any obstruction to common property or safety risks arise.

Also read: AMK resident says neighbour blows incense smoke into flat & shouts racist remarks, town council aware

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook & provided by Yanfei.