Free retro gaming event at Bras Basah Complex has CRT TVs, PS2s & giant playable Game Boy

Free retro gaming event happening at Bras Basah on 21 June

If you’ve ever missed the days of blowing into game cartridges, or hearing the hum of a CRT television before a gaming session, a retro gaming enthusiast in Singapore has something special planned for you.

Gaming enthusiast organises retro gaming event

A Redditor recently announced that they are organising a free retro gaming event at Bras Basah Complex on 21 June.

The public is invited to relive the golden age of video games on original hardware at the one-day event.

According to the event poster, it will take place at room2f (#04-07) from 11am to 5pm.

The event will feature 12 retro gaming stations equipped with classic consoles from the 1980s to the early 2000s.

According to the Original Poster (OP), the project was borne out of a simple idea: “What if I have a chance to hook up everything, and invite people to come play?”

Rather than relying on emulators or modern re-releases, visitors will get to experience classic games on authentic consoles and old-school CRT televisions.

Event will feature giant playable Game Boy

Among the event highlights are a PlayStation 1 setup running the party favourite Bishi Bashi Special, and a Sega Saturn station complete with arcade Virtua Sticks for Street Fighter Zero matches.

There will also be a Nintendo GameCube featuring four-player Mario Kart: Double Dash.

Fans of arcade shooting games can also try Time Crisis 3 on a unique dual-screen PlayStation 2 setup featuring original GunCon 2 light guns and Sony Trinitron CRT televisions.

Perhaps the most eye-catching attraction is a custom-built giant playable Game Boy standing about one metre tall.

The handmade creation will feature classic titles including Mario, Sonic and Donkey Kong.

Classic Tetris World Championship held at same venue

The event will also host a small marketplace featuring vendors selling vintage drinkware, art pins, and decorative collectibles.

Visitors can also take photos with giant Nintendo-themed controller plushies brought back from the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto.

The event coincides with the Singapore edition of the 2026 Classic Tetris World Championship, which will be held at the same venue.

While entry to the retro gaming event is free, participants interested in the Tetris tournament will need to register separately.

As the event falls on Father’s Day, the organiser hopes that families can attend the event together.

“We just want to do something special,” they said, describing it as a throwback to a time when games were simpler, slower, and perhaps “more fun”.

Event attracts attention of niche community

A netizen who owns a Sega Genesis said that they are looking forward to the event.

Similarly, another Redditor who has a “whole CRT setup” at home is hoping to meet like-minded people there.

One commenter was attracted by the Nintendo GameCube that will be available for play at the event.

MS News has reached out to the organiser for more information.

Also read: 75-year-old retired army officer plays ‘Counter-Strike’ & ‘Black Myth: Wukong’, seeks more senior gaming buddies

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Featured image adapted from @retrogramingsg on Instagram and room2f on Tag Venue.