Woman in M’sia barred from boarding flight after her child scribbles on passport pages

Woman forced to reschedule flight after her child scribbles on passport pages

A woman shared an incident on social media about being barred from boarding her flight on Saturday (6 June) night after her child scribbled all over her passport pages with a blue ballpoint pen.

According to Threads user empatdua.ebonylane, she was packing her luggage when her kid took her passport and scribbled on its pages without her knowledge.

“My heart wants to cry. My flight is tonight, and while I was packing, the little one was busy scribbling all over my passport,” she wrote.

Rescheduled her flight to 8 June

When she met with an immigration officer at the immigration office in Putrajaya, they declared her passport was damaged.

This meant that she was unable to board her flight that night. Furthermore, since it was Saturday, she was told that she needed to wait until Monday (8 June) to have her new passport settled.

The Original Poster (OP) was forced to reschedule her flight to Monday night.

This cost her an additional RM620 (S$197).

“Please pray that my new passport can be completely settled this Monday. I’ve already changed my ticket to Monday night. Hopefully, everything can be resolved before then.”

Accepted her fate and forgave her innocent child

She concluded in her post that she eventually felt better because she had accepted the situation and made peace with it.

The woman added that she was not angry with her child, who is only three.

According to the OP, the little one still mischievously mentioned to her: “Let’s go to the airport!”

Also read: M’sian influencer misses flight from KLIA after allegedly spending over 5 hours in traffic jam due to ASEAN Summit



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @empatdua.ebonylane on Threads.