M’sian influencer misses flight from KLIA after allegedly spending over 5 hours in traffic jam due to ASEAN Summit 

Malaysian influencer misses KLIA flight after getting stuck in traffic due to ASEAN summit road closures

A Malaysian influencer allegedly missed her flight from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after road closures for the recent ASEAN Summit caused her to miss her flight.

Weirdkaya reported that 23-year-old Kasih Iris Leona, daughter of Malaysian actor Azhar Sulaiman, posted how she missed her flight after spending over five hours in the traffic jam.

Influencer describes missed flight & traffic jam on social media

Ms Leona posted about her ordeal on her Instagram Story, revealing that she left home at about 7am on the day of her flight. She did not disclose where her home is located.

She said she was scheduled to board an 11am flight. However, she arrived at KLIA only at about 12pm.

The delay was reportedly due to heavy traffic caused by road closures.

At one point, she described how she fell asleep for 45 minutes in the car, only to wake up and discover that the vehicle had not moved at all.

Influencer said she should’ve listened to mum’s advice & taken the train

Ms Leona admitted that the entire situation could have been avoided if she had listened to her mother, who advised her to take the train to the airport.

“Now I’ve learned my lesson. Next time, I’ll listen to my mom,” she added.

Ms Leona eventually rebooked another flight that departed at 2pm.

