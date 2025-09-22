2-metre sinkhole appears on M’sia road, causes severe traffic jams

Sinkhole appears on road in Penang, reportedly caused by sewer pipe leak

A sinkhole appeared on Jalan Burmah in George Town, Penang, at around 9am on Sunday (Sept 21), causing severe traffic jams in the city.

According to The Star, the sinkhole measures 1.5 metres wide and 2.5 metres long, big enough for a car wheel or a motorbike to fall into.

Several cracks were also spotted along the road near the sinkhole, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Road closure causes traffic jams

To ensure the public’s safety, staff from the Penang City Council (MBPP) and police were sent to the scene to close Jalan Burma and direct traffic towards Jalan Dr Lim Chwee Leong, MBPP’s statement on Facebook read.

Only motorcycles are allowed to pass on the damaged road as Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) carries out repairs.

However, the road closure caused severe traffic in the city, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

“We expect work to be done soon and traffic to resume,” Komtar assemblyman Teh Lai Heng told The Star, adding that no major safety risks were reported from the incident.

Sinkhole was caused by sewer pipe leak

According to the MBPP, a leakage in the sewer pipe had caused the sinkhole as well as damage to the road surface.

“The leak in the 300mm sewer pipe, which uses a high-pressure pump system (force main), caused serious damage to the road surface and also created a sink hole on Jalan Burma,” the statement read.

A “force main” is a sewer pipe that uses pumps to push wastewater, instead of gravity, FMT reported.

Investigation regarding the incident was concluded by Sunday evening, and the IWK and MBPP are expected to take further action.

Meanwhile, motorists were advised to plan their journeys ahead to avoid passing through the area as well as subsequent road congestion.

