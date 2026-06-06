Elderly passenger sent to hospital after 2 buses collide in Sembawang, bus driver assisting investigations

64-year-old male passenger sent to hospital after 2 buses collide in Sembawang

A 64-year-old male passenger was sent to the hospital on 27 May after two buses collided in Sembawang.

Footage of the aftermath posted by SG Warehouse Sale & Events on Facebook showed that one of the buses had rear-ended the other one.

Bus windscreen cracked due to accident

The user who submitted the video, Mr Jonathan Lim, said in a comment below that the incident happened at 1pm on 27 May.

He was in the back seat of a free shuttle bus from Sembawang Shopping Centre when it was hit by service 858 from behind.

From his video, the public bus’ windscreen ended up severely cracked due to the accident.

Shuttle bus’ rear windscreen shattered

Mr Lim said the crash also caused the rear windscreen of the shuttle bus to shatter.

Thank goodness he covered his head with both hands, or he would have “immediately die (sic)”, he added.

He professed to be “all right now”.

2 injured after buses involved in Sembawang accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 1.25pm on 27 May.

It took place along Sembawang Road, in the direction of Upper Thomson Road, and involved two buses.

A 64-year-old male passenger was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 1.30pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Additionally, a 55-year-old male bus driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Passenger suffered elbow pain: Tower Transit

Tower Transit, which operates service 858, told The Straits Times (ST) that the bus rear-ended a shuttle bus along Yishun Ring Road at 1pm on 27 May.

One passenger on board service 858 suffered from elbow pain.

The other passengers continue their journeys after being transferred to the next 858 bus.

Also read: 13 people including bus captain sent to hospital after accident involving 2 buses in Sengkang

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Featured images adapted from Jonathan Lim via SG Warehouse Sale & Events on Facebook.