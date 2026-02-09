13 people including bus captain sent to hospital after accident involving 2 buses in Sengkang

Go-Ahead bus reportedly rear-ends SBS Transit bus during accident in Sengkang

13 people, including a bus captain, were sent to the hospital after two buses were involved in an accident in Sengkang.

A photo of the aftermath posted by Singapore Road Accident on Facebook showed a badly damaged double-decker bus in front of a bus stop.

Bus windscreen cracked during Sengkang accident

In another image, police tape had cordoned off part of the bus stop.

The affected bus’ windscreen was completely cracked, with its front also dented and bumper dislodged.

A video shared on TikTok showed the same double-decker bus being towed away past Kopitiam Square.

A close-up revealed that the bus was a Service 104, which plies from Punggol Coast to Woodleigh.

Go-Ahead cooperating with investigations

In a Facebook post on Monday (9 Feb) afternoon, Go-Ahead Singapore confirmed that its Service 104 was involved in an accident at a bus stop along Sengkang East Road, outside Sengkang Community Hub.

Emergency services were promptly activated, with passengers injured, it said, without specifying how many were affected.

They were conveyed to hospital and are receiving medical attention. Those who were on board may contact the transport operator for assistance at 6812 6469 or enquiries@go-aheadsingapore.com.

Go-Ahead is cooperating with the authorities in ongoing investigations, it noted, adding:

The safety and well-being of those involved are our top priority.

SBS bus was rear-ended by another bus

In response to queries from MS News, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said its Service 372 was conducting boarding and alighting activities at the bus stop when it was rear-ended by another bus.

Six passengers on board, as well as the bus captain, were conveyed to the hospital for outpatient treatment.

The transport operator’s priority is their well-being, Mrs Wu noted, adding:

We are already in touch with them to extend our care, concern and assistance.

81-year-old passenger & 68-year-old bus captain among the injured

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in response to MS News‘ queries that it was alerted to the accident at about 11.15am on 9 Feb.

It took place along Sengkang East Road in the direction of Buangkok Green, and involved two buses.

A 68-year-old male bus captain, as well as passengers aged between 24 and 81, were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that 12 people were conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital and one person was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

