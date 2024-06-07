86-year-old woman sent to hospital after bus accident in Chinatown, driver assisting investigations

Bus accident in Chinatown involved a Tower Transit bus & an SMRT bus

At least one person was injured when two buses were involved in an accident in Chinatown earlier this week.

The passenger, an 86-year-old woman, was taken to hospital.

A bus driver is also assisting the police with investigations.

Tower Transit bus dented in Chinatown accident

Footage of the aftermath of the Chinatown bus accident was posted on Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page on Friday (7 June).

Taken from the side of the road, the video shows a dent in the back of a Tower Transit bus that was in front.

It also panned down to show that a panel had been dislodged due to the accident.

A component on the side had also fallen off and was hanging by a cable.

SMRT bus windscreen cracked in Chinatown accident

The SMRT bus behind, which was service 970, also sustained damages.

The video showed that its windscreen had been badly cracked due to the impact.

While no passengers could be seen inside either bus, the driver of the SMRT bus was sitting in his seat while there was a large crowd standing at the bus stop along Eu Tong Sen Street.

86-year-old woman sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Eu Tong Sen Street on Wednesday (5 June) at about 1.50pm.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with MS News that they were alerted at the same time, and the accident involved two buses heading in the direction towards Hill Street.

One person was conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH), SCDF added.

That person was an 86-year-old woman who was a bus passenger. She was conscious when sent to SGH, SPF said, not revealing which bus she was on.

No injuries reported on SMRT bus

Mr Vincent Gay, Deputy Managing Director of SMRT Buses, told MS News in a statement that no injuries were reported among the passengers of service 970 at the time of the incident.

All the passengers were safely transferred to another bus to continue their journey, he said.

The bus operator is cooperating with police investigations.

Bus driver assisting with investigations

Additionally, one bus driver is assisting the police with investigations, which are ongoing.

The driver is a 27-year-old man, SPF added.

MS News has also reached out to Tower Transit for more information on the accident.

Also read: Bus & Lorry Get Into Accident On Kranji Road, 1 Passenger Injured

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.