HDB contacts Punggol couple who left aircon on for a week & soaked neighbours’ walls, relatives switch it off

HDB contacts Punggol residents who left aircon on for 7 days while overseas

Earlier this month, it was reported that a couple living in a Punggol HDB block forgot to switch their aircon off before going on vacation.

The incident occurred at a twelve-floor unit in Block 10A Punggol Filed.

Last Wednesday (17 April), an upstairs neighbour’s helper found that water kept accumulating on the floor — she had to mop the floor every half an hour.

The following day, the couple’s next-door neighbour — Mr Zhang (surname transliterated from Chinese) — inspected his guest room, which shared a room with the other unit.

He shockingly found the entire wall covered in water droplets. The paint had suffered peeling damage, and mould was growing on parts of the wall.

Mr Zhang also worried about the moisture damaging the power sockets.

HDB makes contact with homeowners after days of trying

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) stated that the aircon had been running since 15 April, and they were alerted to the issue on the 18th.

From 19 April, HDB repeatedly attempted to reach the homeowners through phone calls, messages, and emails, but received no response.

They finally made contact with them on 21 April. However, the couple were unable to return from overseas and so arranged for their family to help.

Couple’s family arrive to switch aircon off

Mr Zhang told Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) that HDB had notified him of the arrangement.

He checked his CCTV footage and saw the couple’s family show up on Monday (21 April) afternoon to switch the aircon off after a week.

At 8pm that day, Mr Zhang found that the wet walls in his home had dried up.

However, the room remained cold, and his power sockets were still damp.

HDB staff suggested that he use an electric fan to dry out the moisture in the room.

Mr Zhang also went upstairs to check on the neighbours. The helper no longer had to deal with water droplets forming on the unit’s floor.

MS News has reached out to HDB for more information.

