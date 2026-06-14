‘If there’s any way I can help someone in need, I will step in’: SBS Transit bus captain stops bus to assist fallen elderly man in Bishan

SBS Transit bus captain praised after stopping to help injured elderly man who fell on road

Last Thursday (11 June), an SBS Transit bus captain stopped to help an elderly man who had fallen while crossing the road in Bishan.

He assisted the man with his injuries before continuing his drive, resulting in public praise.

SBS Transit bus captain arranges ambulance for injured elderly man

According to SBS Transit on Facebook, senior bus captain Kan Wai Loon was driving bus service 130 on the morning of 11 June.

As he approached a bus stop along Sin Ming Road, he noticed an elderly man crossing the road ahead.

The elderly man then lost his balance while stepping up onto the kerb and fell face-first onto the pavement.

Mr Kan immediately parked his bus in a safe spot and rushed over to help. A kind-hearted bystander also rushed in to help.

The two of them supported the injured elderly man to sit up, and Mr Kan contacted SBS Transit’s Operations Control Centre, which arranged for an ambulance.

While the elderly man remained conscious, he reportedly appeared dazed and suffered abrasions to his forehead and nose.

Mr Kan thus grabbed a first aid kit from his bus, just in case.

Bus captain helps injured man to bus stop seat, gives him gauze

After helping the elderly man to a seat at the bus stop, Mr Kan handed him some gauze from the first aid kit to stop the bleeding.

The bus captain eventually returned to continue driving after making sure the elderly man was resting safely. The injured man thanked Mr Kan for his help as he departed.

In the Facebook post, Mr Kan said: “If there’s any way I can help someone in need, I will step in and help.”

The following day, SBS Transit publicly praised the bus captain for his compassion and willingness to lend a helping hand.

The public transport operator added: “Your actions are a wonderful reflection of our CARES culture in showing kindness, care and concern for others!”

Also read: SBS Transit staff helps woman find earring dropped in MRT station escalator, returns it weeks later

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit Ltd on Facebook and Land Transport Guru, for illustration purposes only.