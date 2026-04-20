SBS Transit staff helps woman find earring dropped in MRT station escalator, returns it weeks later

Woman surprised by SBS Transit staff finding missing earring in MRT station escalator weeks later, praises dedication

Last month, a woman accidentally dropped an earring into an escalator at the Kovan MRT station and sought help from an SBS Transit staff member.

He was unable to find the earring at the time, but promised to follow up with the maintenance team.

Sure enough, the team found the missing item several weeks later, and the ecstatic woman was reunited with it.

Earring lost during morning rush

SBS Transit shared the story in a Facebook post on 19 April, linking to the woman’s own post regarding the experience.

According to Ms Bhelinda Hilot, she was at Kovan MRT station during the 8am rush hour when she dropped the earring, which was quickly gobbled up by the escalator.

Distressed, she reported the problem to Assistant Station Manager De Torres Jose Ma Paz. Mr Jose immediately stopped the escalator and thoroughly checked it for any sign of her earring.

However, the item had slipped underneath the escalator and could only be accessed during maintenance work.

Mr Jose thus explained to the woman that they would have to wait for the scheduled maintenance on 16 March, promising to personally follow up on the matter.

Two weeks later, the maintenance team performed a routine check when one of them spotted a glimmering golden object.

Taking a closer look, they found it to be the missing earring.

Woman surprised to receive call from SBS Transit about missing earring

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to ever see it again,” Ms Hilot said, having already accepted the loss of her precious jewellery.

She was surprised when Mr Jose called her again to report that they had found it.

She later returned to Kovan MRT station, where staff handed the item back to her in a small plastic bag.

“Moments like this remind me why Singapore stands out,” she remarked in her 21 March post, praising SBS Transit’s efficiency and honesty even for a single earring.

SBS Transit also lauded Mr Jose for his service excellence.

“I always aim to serve every commuter to the best of my ability and be helpful to everyone,” Mr Jose shared.

Also read: SBS Transit bus captain praised for going the extra mile to help wheelchair user

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Featured image adapted from SBS Transit Ltd on Facebook and Bhelinda Hilot on Facebook.