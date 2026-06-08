Tan Kiat How heads to Silicon Valley to learn about how AI can be used to benefit ordinary S’poreans

SMS Tan Kiat How to raise concerns about impact of AI during Silicon Valley trip

Few things have posed a bigger issue for Singaporeans than the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), with workers raising concerns about how this emerging technology will impact their jobs and society.

East Coast Member of Parliament (MP) Tan Kiat How thus announced that he would head to Silicon Valley to learn more about AI for the purpose of benefiting ordinary Singaporeans.

Workers voice concerns over AI

From government agency posters to AI exhibitions, it feels like you can’t turn a corner in Singapore without seeing something AI-related.

“AI is no longer something far away,” Mr Tan, who is also Senior Minister of State (SMS) for Digital Development and Information, wrote in his 7 June Facebook post.

The technology is already changing many aspects of life, and with it come worries from the workers on the ground.

Mr Tan brought up the main concerns he heard, including whether it will replace jobs, what the future of work will be like, and how society benefits from AI.

Additionally, others raised cybersecurity questions regarding AI.

These are the questions I would like to better understand and see how we can navigate the future together.

Tan Kiat How to learn from Silicon Valley AI companies

As a result, Mr Tan announced that he was flying off to American tech hub Silicon Valley on the afternoon of 7 June to study AI companies and their impact.

He wanted to pay particular attention to their effects on the healthcare and cybersecurity domains.

“I’m going to ask what Singapore must learn, what we must avoid, and how ordinary people can benefit,” Mr Tan wrote.

With AI’s proliferation in society, Mr Tan wanted to know how best to make sure all Singaporeans are ready for its impacts.

He denied that the purpose of the trip was to “admire Big Tech”.

His post received generally positive reactions, with one netizen wishing Mr Tan a productive “learning journey”.

Also read: 50% of S’pore finance professionals fear AI could affect their jobs, 59% don’t trust AI in hiring

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Featured image adapted from Tan Kiat How on Facebook and Matheus Bertelli on Pexels, for illustration purposes only.