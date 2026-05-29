50% of S’pore finance professionals fear AI could affect their jobs, 59% don’t trust AI in hiring

50% of Singapore finance professionals fear AI could affect their jobs, 59% don’t trust AI in hiring

Even as Singapore’s finance professionals become increasingly comfortable using artificial intelligence (AI), many remain anxious about how the technology could affect their careers.

According to the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)’s Global Talent Trends 2026 report, nearly half of finance professionals in Singapore worry AI may eventually impact their roles, despite the fact that most say they are confident in learning and applying AI-related skills.

Majority confident in their AI skills, but trust issues remain

The report drew responses from over 11,000 finance professionals across 160 countries and territories, examining workplace trends within the accounting and finance sector.

The findings showed that Singapore’s finance workforce is among the most AI-savvy in the region, with over 80% of respondents saying they feel equipped to adapt to AI tools and technologies.

More than half also said they already use AI regularly in their day-to-day work.

However, confidence in AI drops significantly when it comes to recruitment and hiring processes.

Only 41% of respondents said they trust AI systems to make fair and unbiased hiring decisions, meaning close to six in 10 remain sceptical about relying on algorithms to assess candidates.

Finance professionals increasingly prioritise purpose-driven work

Beyond concerns over automation, the report also found that many finance professionals in Singapore are placing greater emphasis on social and environmental values when choosing employers.

Seven in ten respondents said a company’s stance on social and human rights issues plays an important role in their career decisions.

More than half (54%) expressed interest in pursuing finance roles tied to social impact, while 63% said they were attracted to environmentally focused work.

Maurice Cheong, ACCA’s Head for Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Oceania, said employers can no longer rely solely on salary packages to attract talent.

“Skilled professionals have choices, and increasingly, those choices are being shaped by purpose as much as by pay,” Mr Cheong said.

“Organisations that think social impact is a nice-to-have are likely to find that the most talented people are choosing somewhere else.”

Companies face challenges in managing multi-generational workforce

The survey also highlighted tensions arising from increasingly age-diverse workplaces.

For the first time, Singapore’s workforce now spans five generations.

More than half of respondents (53%) said their organisations struggle to support effective collaboration across generations.

Something to note is that this figure is well above the global average of 42%.

The report suggested that companies may need clearer communication structures, mentorship programmes and more integrated team setups to bridge generational differences at work.

Work stress and rising costs continue to weigh on employees

Although Singapore respondents reported relatively higher satisfaction with their salaries compared to others in the Asia-Pacific region, many are still feeling financial pressure.

Just over half (52%) said they intend to ask for a pay raise within the next year, reflecting ongoing concerns about the cost of living.

Mental well-being also emerged as a major issue, with 52% saying work-related stress has negatively affected their mental health.

Many still believe office presence matters for promotions

Despite the rise of hybrid work arrangements, a majority of respondents felt that spending time in the office still plays a role in career progression.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) agreed companies should require employees to work from the office for a fixed number of days each week, while many believed being physically present improves promotion prospects.

Even so, hybrid work remained the preferred arrangement for most respondents overall.

Also Read: ‘Jaded’ S’pore employee asks if you have to ‘like your job’ or just use it to pay the bills

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from miodrag igjatovic and wichayada-suwannachuns on Canva.