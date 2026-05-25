Jamus Lim thanks Anchorvale cleaning crew with farewell meal, netizens praise gesture

Jamus Lim calls Anchorvale cleaners among the ‘hardest working crew’ in town council

Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim has thanked a group of estate cleaners in Anchorvale with a farewell meal after part of the conservancy team was replaced following the renewal of town council contracts.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Monday (25 May), the Sengkang GRC MP shared that some members of the cleaning crew would be moving on after serving the estate for more than five years.

Part of Anchorvale conservancy team replaced

According to Mr Lim, the replacement came as part of the town council’s contract renewal process.

While expressing sadness over the change, he explained that the town council had to remain “prudent” when evaluating contracts, taking into account factors such as past performance, quality, and competitive pricing.

“Consequently, such replacements of incumbents can and do occur,” he explained.

Cleaners’ work often goes unnoticed, says MP

Mr Lim also took time to acknowledge the work done by estate cleaners, describing them as some of the “hardest working crew” in the town council.

“Sometimes, we may not observe them as they go about their duties, either early in the morning or late at night,” he said.

However, he added that their absence becomes immediately obvious when cleaning work is not done, saying residents can “see (and feel and smell)” the difference.

The MP also highlighted the sacrifices many migrant workers make, noting that they often leave behind family and friends while working in Singapore under “relative obscurity and unforgiving weather”.

Team Sengkang organises farewell meal for workers

As a gesture of appreciation, Team Sengkang organised a farewell meal for the outgoing workers.

Rather than opting for a simple catered meal at a multipurpose hall, Mr Lim said he wanted the workers to enjoy a sit-down meal at a neighbourhood restaurant they would usually only “walk by (and clean around) daily”.

“To those that are moving on: thank you for your service, and I hope that the next chapter of your lives will be meaningful and fulfilling, wherever that may be.”

Netizens applaud Jamus Lim’s gesture

The post garnered many comments online, with netizens praising Mr Lim for recognising the contributions of the cleaning crew and treating the workers to a proper meal.

One commenter recognised the sadness that comes with saying goodbye to workers, thanking Mr Lim for the kind act of appreciation.

Meanwhile, other netizens thanked the cleaners for their years of service to the estate.

Also Read: Jamus Lim adopts Singlish-speaking ‘Contractor Lim’ persona, announces ‘cool paint’ rollout in Sengkang

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Featured image adapted from Jamus Lim on Facebook.