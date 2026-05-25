Reporter draws flak for ‘racist’ remark at Cannes Film Festival press conference for South Korean film

Reporter criticised for ‘racist’ remark during Cannes press conference of South Korean movie Hope

A reporter at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival drew criticism for her “racist” remark towards some of the actors and the director of the South Korean film, Hope.

This occurred during a press conference for the film on 18 May in Cannes, France, attended by Director Na Hong Jin and cast members Hwang Jung Min, Jo In Sung, Jung Ho Yeon, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, and Taylor Russell.

Reporter says she doesn’t know director and other actors

In the video of the press conference, the female reporter, who was not seen on camera, asked a question to Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, who were on the stage alongside the director and their co-actors.

However, the way she began her question raised eyebrows for seemingly dismissing the Korean director and actors, as well as Canadian Taylor Russell.

“Hi, Michael. Hi, Alicia,” the reporter said. Then, pertaining to the others, she added, “I don’t know the rest of you.”

Attendees reported that actresses Jung Ho Yeon and Taylor Russell exchanged uneasy smiles, while Jo In Sung and Hwang Jung Min appeared uncomfortable following the comment, according to KbizoOm.

Netizens criticise reporter

Netizens accused the reporter of being “racist” towards the Korean director and the Korean and Canadian actors.

They said she lacked the qualities of a reporter, with one commenter stressing that it was her job to know the people she would be interviewing.

One user said she could have just said “Hi, everyone” as a polite greeting if she wasn’t familiar with the actors, while another pointed out that their names were on the cards in front of them.

Others suggested the remark may have been intentional to stir controversy, noting that the reporter did not disclose her media outlet or name.

Some netizens also observed that the incident received coverage mainly in Asian media, with little reporting in Western outlets.

Western actors play aliens in South Korean film Hope

The South Korean sci-fi action thriller Hope was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or.

According to Maeil Business, it is the first Korean film to qualify for the highest prize at the prestigious film festival in four years.

The story centres on the struggles of a community facing the sudden appearance of alien life forms.

Notably, the Western actors play the roles of the aliens, KbizoOm reported.

Also read: Finland PM apologises after Miss Finland & lawmakers criticised for racist ‘slant-eye’ gestures

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Featured image adapted from Festival de Cannes on YouTube.